Zesco urges women entrepreneurs to consider using energy efficient solutions

ZESCO Limited has called on women entrepreneurs countrywide to change strategy and consider using energy efficient solutions in their manufacturing processes to help minimise the cost of production and improve profits.

In a message to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) under the theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, public relations manager Hazel Zulu said some of the interventions that can be considered is the installation of energy efficient lighting such as industrial Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), keeping industrial equipment in good working condition through regular maintenance and completely shutting down equipment when not in use.

“We are aware that electricity costs can be significant expenses for manufacturers and entrepreneurs hence the need to reduce costs by incorporating energy saving solutions in their production processes as this can lead to increased profitability,” she said.

Zulu said as a corporation, Zesco was confident that with such simple but effective interventions, women entrepreneurs and manufacturers would save on costs, increase their profits; compete favourably and contribute significantly to the economic development of the country.