DON’T USE US LIKE DOORMATS…it hurts, they only want villagers when ascending to power – Fr Phiri

CATHOLIC Diocese of Chipata communications director Fr Andrew Phiri says it is sad that most developmental projects in Zambia are concentrated on Lusaka alone.

He says it hurts him that politicians use villagers to ascend to power.

Fr Phiri urged people to “tell those that you are going to vote for when they come to your villages that they should not use us like doormats.”

In his sermon during mass at Lunyike outstation in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area on Sunday, Fr Phiri who is also Radio Maria programmes director wondered whether Zambia was Lusaka alone.

“What hurts me most of the times is that when you go to Lusaka, there is a lot of development. There are good roads in Lusaka. They (government) have built a lot of roads. It hurts me,” he said. “Is Lusaka the only place in Zambia? Why is it that the Chipata-Vubwi road is still giving us problems? Why is the Chipata-Chadiza road giving us problems? Chadiza became a district a long time ago but up to now there is no tarred road. Why is the Chipata-Lundazi road in a bad state such that it takes people four hours to get to Lundazi, but in Lusaka the roads are okay?”

Fr Phiri said Zambia belongs to every Zambian.

“I think Zambia should copy from other countries where the taxes collected in an area is used in the same area. In Eastern Province, we grow a lot of maize; where does the money which come from the sale of maize go?” he asked. “Where does the money which is collected at Mwami border and Chanida border go? Money comes every day in these borders. When you go to the hospital, you are just given a prescription to go and buy drugs [but] where are you going to buy drugs? Children are dying of malaria in villages. Surely up to now, how can a person die of malaria in this era? This hurts me.”

Fr Phiri said the Zambian currency, kwacha, has lost value and that the Coronavirus pandemic was not the reason for this.

“Those of you who stay near the border know that the Zambian currency was powerful than the Malawian kwacha but now the opposite is the fact. This is a sign that things are not okay somewhere,” he said. “Again, I just heard recently that government will only employ 1,200 teachers but the number of teachers who graduated and supposed to be deployed is not less than 50,000. What can 1,200 do? It’s better not to employ anyone. We should just continue farming with them but even farming the prices are also very low, as if we are a cursed people. But the price of fertiliser is too high, the price of top-dressing fertiliser went up to K600. Where are we going?”

Fr Phiri said he is always saddened to see people sufferings.

“We are talking about water and other people are lucky because some places have boreholes but other places do not have. When you see people sinking a borehole it means they are looking for something. They are looking for a vote, they can’t just help a person,” he said.

Fr Phiri said politicians only want to use villagers to ascend to power.

“They only want us when they are ascending to various positions, [but] when they get there they don’t care. It’s like the friendship of an axe and a human being which is only ideal when ascending in the end the axe is abandoned. This hurts me,” he said. “If politicians are listening, this is what pains me. You should tell those that you are going to vote for when they come to your villages that they should not use us like doormats! This money that we hear of that you were giving people in Vubwi K10, K40, and when we ask you where you got the money, you claim that you are not the one, but we saw you! Are you a ghost?”

Fr Phiri said headmen have lost respect more than ever before.

“Some of you are leaders but you are not saying anything, lining up headmen and using you… When did you lose respect as traditional leaders than now? If money is difficult to come by, let’s find another way of making money like gardening not lining up to get a bicycle,” he said. “Who can fail to buy a bicycle here? Don’t cheat each other. Which headman can fail to buy a bicycle here? I know here in the Ngoniland you do gardening throughout the year. We respect you headmen in villages because you help us a lot. For me I can love that you tell those who are giving you bicycles to sell those bicycles and the money realised from the sales can be used to bring water or build classroom blocks so that it benefits everyone.”

Fr Phiri said traditional leaders who are Catholics should not allow themselves to be cheapened.

And Fr Phiri urged women to ensure they mentor their children so that they become responsible citizens.

“As mothers, when a child leaves our homes, we should look at their dressing. We should not just leave the children as if they don’t come from homes, as if they come from the bush. Most of the parents have lost control of their children. You have no control over your own children,” said Fr Phiri.