FIFA salutes Kamanga

WHILE back home the government, patron of the Football Association of Zambia President Edgar Lungu is yet to send congratulatory messages to the association’s new executive, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has done so.

In a letter dated March 9, 2021, the FIFA boss said that he looked forward to continued collaboration between FAZ and FIFA for the next four years.

Infantino also congratulated newly elected vice-president Justin Mumba and women’s representative Priscilla Katoba on their success at the just ended FAZ elective annual general meeting.

“Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your re-election as president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), at the FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting held in Livingstone on Saturday, 27 February 2021,” reads the letter in part. “I would be grateful if you could please also convey my felicitations to the vice-president, Mr Justin Mumba, and the FAZ women’s representative, Mrs Priscilla Katoba, elected with you. I also seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Zambia and in the region.”

Infantino added: “Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead. I look forward, dear president, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in Zambia in the years to come.”

Kamanga is currently in Morocco for the elective CAF Congress that is set to confirm South African businessman and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe as the continental football body’s new president on Friday.

Kamanga is running for the FIFA Council seat for the Anglophone block.