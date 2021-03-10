Fire guts Zambezi Boat Club

FIRE has gutted the historical Zambezi Boat Club which was visited by King George VI and the Litunga Imwiko Lubosi I in 1947.

Club president John Kapepe said he was out to Kalomo but confirmed being told of the inferno.

Club executive committee member Host Tischer said the club was extensively damaged and that an assessment was being undertaken.

“Eye witnesses said there were sparks on the Zesco line on the roof of the building before the fire started,” he said.

The Zambezi Boat Club, which is one of a few remaining buildings on the Zambezi River frontage open to the public, hosted the 1910 World Professional Sculling Championships, the first of its kind in the country.

In 1947, King George VI met the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko I accompanied by his daughter now Queen Elizabeth.

The present Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II retraced his father’s footsteps 72 years later when he visited the Boat Club in September 2019 and planted a Baobab tree whose fate is not known after the fire gutted the building.

In the club’s visitors book, which may now be in ashes, the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II wrote: “I am excited to add yet another extraordinary chapter to the history imbedded in the Zambezi Boat Club.”

The club was built in 1905 by engineers of the Rhodesia Railway line as a recreation facility.

During the Lutunga’s visit in 2019 a mini Kuomboka traditional ceremony, known as Kupuwana, using Indila – a replica of the Nalikwand – was held.