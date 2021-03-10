I ain’t gona pay Zesco and police to do their work

[By Michael B. Munyimba]

My neighbour’s power cable from the pole got cut after the recent heavy rains.

Worried of perishables in his refrigerator, he stormed the Zesco office demanding urgent remedial action. Indeed, the maintenance guys arrived that same day with their Toyota Landcruiser loaded with ladders, cables and other tools. Upon investigation of the problem, they told my neighbour that his cable passed through a huge mango tree next door. And – the shocking part – is that he, my neighbour, should cut down the branches of that tree first, after which he should call them to come and reconnect the broken cable. Alternatively, another shocking part, they said he should pay them to cut the branches before they could fix the problem.

As I expected, an argument ensued, with my neighbour insisting that it was not his responsibility to start pruning other people’s trees, especially ‘big mangos’ for them to do their work. But the Zesco guys also stood their ground that if he did not trim the tree himself or pay them to do so he should forget about restoring power at his house forever.

The argument eventually spiraled out of control with both parties exchanging unpalatable words. The Zesco driver even threatened to beat my neighbour if he did not mind his talk. That’s how the ‘Malaiti Rangers’ jumped into their awaiting Landcruiser and sped off, leaving him staring at the dust behind in limbo. It’s been two weeks now he still doesn’t have power, despite his frantic calls to their office which they hardly pick.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong. Firstly, Zesco is a parastatal, meaning that it’s partly government; in fact, almost wholly government, meaning it’s somehow subsidised by government. It has a maintenance division with salaried labourers who are employed to carry out menial works wherever need arises. Secondly, Zesco customers are levied tax on electricity purchases and anyone’s general understanding is that such tax should be used to ensure customer satisfaction; just like toll-gate levy, without transferring or abrogating duties meant for them to innocent customers.

So, by asking customers to begin pruning trees before they can connect a broken wire, Zesco is practicing theft by servant of the highest order. And whoever is responsible for this act should be taken to task and charged or fired. If the liar says he is not aware of such acts under his nose, then he should be charged for negligence or ‘sleeping on duty.’ This trend, which I believe is practiced throughout the country should stop!

In this coronavirus period, people are struggling to survive because most have lost their means of survival. They are suffering badly. Now, on top of that, they should start paying those on government payroll for them to work? It’s madness. Stop abusing people. And it’s not Zesco alone, it seems most of these public sector entities are in the same trend, including the police.

For instance, why should I pay police detectives K200 to track my stolen phone? They say the money is for ‘transport’ to Airtel, Zamtel or MTN offices where they take the phone EMEI or serial codes? The police have cars which use government fuel to run their errands. The public should never be caught in that drama of fueling police cars. Why should I, the complainant, be made to pay for that when I’m already crying over my lost phone?

So, if I lose a K180 phone, I should pay the police K200 to track it? What nonsense! There have been funny stories where police have been called to a crime scene, then they ask if they will find money for ‘brake fluid’ because ‘motoka ingapitilile panyumba because ilibe ma brake’. Just imagine! Even if one goes to the police to report that there is a house being broken into behind their post, they are likely to tell you to go and bring the thugs to the police yourself or book a car for them. So, you the police want me to go and start apprehending criminals myself then bring them to you? Then give me your uniform na mfuti.

I’m reporting to you because you have that uniform and gun, and you are the one trained and granted the mandate by law to enforce arrests, not me. This issue of demanding money for services that are supposed to be free should stop! Why should I pay K50 for a police report? This is not a private security company where customers are supposed to be charged even for merely greeting the receptionist at the counter. This is the state police and their stationery and date stamps are bought by government.

Is it really necessary for the council or court to charge me K5 for an affidavit? What even worries and hurts the most is that no receipts are even issued for these. So, how do I know if that money goes into the government coffer or perhaps for impwa and kalembula at your home?

So, Zesco, control your boys before we start getting people fired over trivialities. The problem, though, may be that even if we report you to ZP, their car may fail to stop at your office to arrest you because they may not have brake fluid. What a shame!

Send comment to: WhatsApp: +260 762 713936 or call +260 970 769521. Email: globalaccesstraining2015@gmail.com