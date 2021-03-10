Malanji faces a moral dilemma with his purchase of a helicopter – Musumali

COSMAS Musumali has charged that foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji is known for brandishing himself as a wealthy person.

Malanji recently bought a helicopter from South Africa worth US $1.4 million.

This has attracted public outcry, especially that the current government is rocked with corruption scandals.

And Dr Musumali, the Socialist Party’s general secretary and first vice-president, has compared Malanji’s lifestyle to that of Mexican drug barons.

“Mr Malanji is well known for his free-spending. He is obsessed with branding himself as a rich person who runs ‘luxurious businesses’. His exit and entry at Ndola airport is not seldom accompanied by a ritual of money splashing – reminiscent of Mexican drug barons and corrupt Nigerian millionaires,” he said in a statement yesterday. “Yet the employees of Gibson Hotel, Continental Lodge and his other business have a different story to tell – they struggle and are not part of the feasting that goes on around Mr Malanji. In a decent society, and in business practices that encompass equity considerations, the workers in Mr Malanji’s companies should have been the top priority. After all, these are the real creators of the wealth that he splashes around.”

Dr Musumali added that Malanji’s action was a moral issue which must be put to serious public scrutiny.

“Mr Joseph Malanji faces a moral dilemma with his purchase of the Bell 430 twin-engine light-medium helicopter valued at about USD 1.4 million from South Africa. Whatever he says now merely exacerbates the anger and disgust of the suffering masses,” Dr Musumali said. “His best option is to keep quiet and hope, like with many other issues in our corruption-ridden country, that the dust will soon settle and people will switch over to another topic!”

He said cash handouts may be seen as a harmless benevolent act, “but is it not a shame when the boss splashes cash to outsiders yet the workers behind wealth creation are unable to send their children to school?”

“When they are unable to pay hospital bills? When they are unable to meet their house rental obligations? In other words, what people see in Mr Malanji is a caricature of self-indulgent navel-gazing businessman and politician. The sooner he changes his ways the better,” Dr Musumali said.

He said Malanji’s plan to hire out the helicopter during campaigns for this year’s elections could largely benefit the minister’s party, the PF.

“After all, Zambian elections are a period when cost-effectiveness is thrown on the rubbish heap. The biggest customers will be his own party, the PF, as they intend to crisscross the constituencies during the campaign period,” he noted. “Mr Malanji is actually capable of recouping a significant portion of his investment just during these forthcoming elections!”

Dr Musumali however, reminded Malanji that business also has ethics which should be followed.

He reckoned that Malanji should have considered his workers’ interests first.

“However, business logic is not the same as business ethic or political ethic! For the employees in Malanji’s companies, the helicopter has been bought at the cost of their welfare. It is their sweat that has made the foreign affairs minister rich,” said Dr Musumali. “They would have rather seen a USD1.4 million ploughed back into the companies that have been struggling under the impact of COVID-19. They would have rather seen a part of that money getting back to them in form of better salaries! Unfortunately, workers will always come last in this rudimentary capitalist system; and Mr Malanji’s businesses are not an exception.”