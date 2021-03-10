M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Politicians alone must not define our destiny, everyone is key

Politicians alone must not define our destiny; it is every Zambian’s responsibility.

There is a problem in Zambia today. The problem is that of mass impoverishment. It is a problem of mass poverty. We have a situation where deprivation has become an increasingly worsening phenomenon. Regardless of whether you dwell in the rural, urban or indeed peri-urban locations, your standard of living is incrementally getting worse by the day. Food costs, costs of essentials such as housing, education and health services as well as transportation are skyrocketing on a daily basis. Unemployment and especially job opportunities (in all sectors) have become a mammoth problem in Zambia today than in the past.

In every family that took their children to train as teachers, nurses, agriculturists and other essential careers, there is a common pattern of mourning and lamentations – lack of job opportunities for their children on the job market. The life of every Zambian child is worse today compared to the past. If a child was in college or university today, they have a real problem to worry about. Joblessness, hopelessness and helplessness with regard to a better future awaits them.

Zambia is a country with shrunken spaces for opportunities. This problem is predominantly true for every Zambian child. But what is worrisome is that no one seems to be aggressively addressing the problem. The Zambian government is not aggressively addressing the problem. The Zambian citizens are not aggressively addressing the problem. The Zambian women are not aggressively addressing the problem. The Zambian youths are not aggressively addressing the problem. More so, the Zambian politician who is charged with overseeing the national endowments is also not interested in aggressively addressing the problem. All in all, no one is aggressively addressing the problem.

Today, Zambia finds itself in an election year to, among others, elect the President and members of parliament (MPs). 2021 is the year that we all awaited just after undergoing the 2016 general election. But in 2015 and 2016 when the Patriotic Front (PF) emerged as controversial winners, some sections of society were hopeful that finally, the country was headed for a greater socio-economic recovery. Even when the PF seemed very disorganised as a political grouping following squabbles after their founding father Mr Michael Sata died in 2015, some Zambians remained optimistic that Zambia was in safe hands to rebuild itself socio-economically. This was a dream that never came true.

Today, Zambia is hurting in many ways. We have an education system that is rotten to the core. We have a health sector that is rotten to the core. We have an agriculture sector that is on autopilot. We have a financial sector that is rotten to the core. We have a civil service that is impotent and is lamentably failing to deliver the kind of development the people of Zambia aspire to see. In any direction you look, the Zambian economy is worse off now compared to any point in the past. We simply have a deteriorating economy in Zambia. At the same time – sad enough – no one is interested in aggressively addressing the malaise.

The Zambian people need to rise and take full control of their destiny. As Zambians, we have been unfair to ourselves for decades now. We have exhibited the highest order of self-hate and self-hurt. For long, Zambians have entrusted their destiny into the hands of incompetent and very unwilling politicians to take charge of national development services.

The politicians have then cherished on the weakness and docility of the majority Zambians and given themselves undue authority and power to trample on the people’s rights and freedoms. Worse off, we are now wallowing in abject poverty—neck high buried into despair and untold poverty. Despite the citizens’ emersion in abject poverty, ordinary Zambians still have hope that the politician still meant well to transform their lives developmentally. It is not working. It shall not work.

However, as I have indicated more than once in the past, on this column that the political economy is indeed the platform and arrangement in place to make or break a country’s development outlook. Constitutionally, the political economy is mandated to improve and facilitate a transformational Zambia. In that regard, these politicians are supposed to work hard and serve Zambians diligently.

At minimum, the Zambian politician is expected to serve the public with dignity and commitment. Transparency, accountability and deep-rooted honesty must characterise the Zambian politician. But alas, none of these traits are in our politicians today. Instead, arrogance, pride, thieving tendencies and deceitfulness form the greater portion of our political leaders today. From cadres to the President himself, Zambia has destroyed itself.

For the reasons above, I implore the Zambians (women, men and the youth) to take proactive interests in the destiny of the country. The political economy must still be used to pursue a better Zambia. On 12 August 2021, Zambians must surely not slumber but fight a good fight by bringing into governance a team of politicians with proven track records in selflessness and hard work. Without entertaining any ounce of mediocrity and favour for political underweights and thieves, Zambians must for once but forcefully vote in a government that listens to citizenry voices for a better Republic.

However, we have a problem right now. The people of Zambia are too quiet over their desires in terms of what exactly they wanted transformed in their lives. While politicians are busy repositioning themselves by changing intra-party leadership teams through party conventions and appointments, the common Zambian is snoozing with ease. It is my considered view that citizens needed to help politicians to develop evidence-based party manifestos and constitutions. For Zambia to be developed in a sustainable manner, every Zambian needs to assist in the definition and actualisation of such a desired country.

As long as we do not speak out to clarify the type of development we aspire for as citizens, the politicians will continue to fabricate their own imaginary problems and concocted solutions. I am certain that when the citizens identify their own problems—rural and urban, the political economy will re-align itself to provide suitable remedial actions in return. If citizens remain quiet on the exact development problems they face, politicians come up with illusionary party manifestos and constitutions that do not aggressively address poverty alleviation.

Although selected stakeholders such as the civil society, academia, cooperating partners and individual citizens have been making strong observations on what needed to be fixed in the Zambian economy, we need the voices of the masses to be loud. What do we want changed in agriculture, mining, water, energy, manufacturing, textiles, education, health, information technology, etc? Aluta continua for a Zambian citizenry that pushed for a transformational development agenda through a responsive political economic system.

The author holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm