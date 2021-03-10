Monze urges leaders to listen, respond to people’s concerns without getting agitated

[By Ben Mbangu in Monze]

CHIEF Monze of Southern Province says it is important in leadership to listen and respond to people’s concerns without getting agitated.

Speaking at his palace when PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe paid a courtesy call on him to introduce some of his party’s aspiring candidates in the area, Monze said there was nothing wrong for citizens to ask their leaders questions.

“It is important in leadership to listen and respond to people’s concerns without getting agitated. There is no question that is difficult to answer when asked instead of insulting each other,” he said.

Monze urged politicians to pursue peace even with their opponents.

“We are looking for good life and nothing else hence as people we should not be fighting but let us listen to each other,” he said. “Us elders know that leadership is love and that we must show it to our people and in the same vein we need to make our people understand that there can only be one leader who will be chosen at a time so people must know that.”

And Mbewe said President Edgar Lungu has shown great desire and commitment towards uplifting the livelihood of the traditional leadership in the country.

“We are all witnesses in this country that President Lungu is the only Head of State who has even recognised headmen as key stakeholders in the governance of chiefdoms,” he said.

Mbewe appealed to the traditional leadership in the province to help the PF retain power in the August 12 general elections.

And Mbewe delivered 20 bicycles to senior headmen in Monze chiefdom on behalf of President Lungu at a public meeting held at Kazungula area.

“These bicycles we are giving you today are a donation from the President. So go flat out as headmen to champion the PF agenda. Vote for us in the August general elections. When Monze speaks the entire Southern Province listens. You are a game changer,” said Mbewe.

Meanwhile, senior headman Sikalinda said people wanted development as their area had lagged behind for years.

“Our roads are bad, bridges are damaged. Our schools have no electricity. Increase the number of fertiliser packs from three to eight. Life has become unbearable for us here. Things are expensive. If you start doing these things for us before elections, we will vote for you,” said Sikalinda.