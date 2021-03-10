Mtonga urges UPND East candidates to resist PF’s attempts to buy them

NEWLY appointed UPND deputy national chairperson Andrew Banda says he is tired of being in opposition.

And Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabbie Mtonga says he has resisted PF’s attempts to buy him.

Speaking when the UPND provincial executive committee met over 57 parliamentary and council chairperson aspiring candidates on Saturday, Andrew, who thanked people who voted him into the national management committee, urged UPND members to work and deliver victory in the August elections.

“These positions that we have mean nothing but what we should do is to get on the ground and do real work so that we deliver victory. Some of us are tired of being in opposition. Some of us and many of you I know that are tired, Mr Matongo (Lucky) is here, I know you are tired, PPS (Malambo Constituency UPND aspirant Peter Phiri) aren’t you tired? Isn’t everybody here tired? My plea to you is that, please let us not want these positions for positions’ sake, let these positions encourage us to work and deliver victory,” he said.

Andrew told the aspiring candidates that time to work had come for them and the entire UPND.

“Chairman, time to work has come, a lot of you people we worked together in many by-elections, it is possible that we can deliver victory not to our party but to the citizens of Zambia that are impoverished, that are unemployed, that are diseased, that are hungry, the list is endless,” said Andrew.

And Mtonga urged aspiring candidates to resist the PF’s attempts to buy them like he had done.

“I know the PF are coming with big monies to buy you, but I urge you not to accept that! Me personally, I have been approached with big monies but you see…look at it guys, if today I can dump you here then the party will be stranded, I will be very stupid myself if I do that. I am not looking at money anymore now, I am looking at the lives of Eastern Province. Brothers and sisters, our country is on its knees; not even kneels but it has collapsed,” he said.

Mtonga said the current situation in the country reminds him of the biblical story of the suffering of the Israelites in Egypt.

He said the current Moses who could liberate Zambians was UPND leader Hakainde Hicghilema.

Mtonga said the PF were dangling a lot of money and that the aspiring candidates should not be deceived.

“There is a lot of money out there and if you are fainthearted, you will go like our coordinator in Kasenengwa district who was bought. Please don’t fall for these monies and please don’t make that mistake of accepting to be bought. UPND has grown now and we want to win and win big,” he said.

Mtonga urged the aspiring candidates to work in harmony with district and constituency committees.

He urged aspiring candidates not to make parallel structures in the constituencies aimed at aiding their adoptions.

Mtonga warned that his committee would disqualify aspiring candidates that would be making parallel structures.

“Don’t divide these district and constituency committees, they are all our members. As a province, we need to be united. If we want to win the coming elections, we must be united and we must be focused. Anybody who is aspiring for leadership must have a track record,” he said.

Mtonga said he had never seen anywhere in the world where cadres were stepping on money.

“That issue of cadres stepping on money means that there is breakdown of leadership in Zambia. We appreciate the previous committee for what they did to this country and where they left, we have to start from where they left and move forward,” he said.

Mtonga said UPND had a good leader who has a proven track record.

“If you look at his track record, this is a man who is fighting for us, he is not lacking anything, he has everything but God has just said ‘you must lead this country’. He is the only one who is capable of pulling us out of this situation which we are in. I have always said that man HH needs support and that support can only come from us. We must support him now to make sure that he wins on 12 August. Once he wins, he is going to liberate this country,” he said.

Mtonga said once Hichilema is declared winner, people will jubilate as if they have come out of colonialism.

“Our brothers, our sisters in that other camp [PF] have damaged this country. My appeal to you is to work hard, we are the ambassadors of Hakainde, me alone I cannot deliver but I have got trust in you people. As a provincial executive committee on our own, we can’t do anything, we need the support of every Zambian,” said Mtonga.