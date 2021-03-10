NAPSA aims for quarter final in CAF cup

CAF Confederation Cup group stage debutants NAPSA Stars begin their quest to reach the knockout stages this evening against the defending champions RS Berkane at the Stade Municipal de Berkane stadium in Morocco.

Coach Mohammed Fathi who has made history by qualifying the pensioners to the group stage at first attempt will be looking to make yet another record by making it to the quarter finals at the end of the group matches.

However, NAPSA must start brightly against highly fancied champions who have a couple of stars in their ranks.

“The game is going to be tough. We are playing current champions in this competition, the Confederation Cup, but every game is a different story,” he said ahead of tonight’s kick off. “We will try to make history for the club and our country, so we will be working very hard to ensure a good result.”

He said the cold weather conditions in Morocco would not be an issue as his boys had played in similar weather conditions during the preliminary rounds and still made it.

“It’s business as usual. We are pushing hard to get what we want in this group. The guys are very focused, the morale is high and we want to make people happy,” said Fathi. “North African game is more tactical and highly technical. We are not panicking. We know what we want. To the fans back home, we will not let you down, keep believing. We are targeting the quarter final at the end of the group stage.”

The game kicks off at 20:00 hours Zambian time.

Meanwhile, Nkana start their group campaign against continental money bags, Pyramids FC of Egypt this evening.