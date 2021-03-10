‘The world needs women at every table where decisions are being made’

It’s disheartening that decades of work, struggle, to attain gender equality is seeing a serious reversal.
The UN Secretary-General’s report states that women are Heads of State or Government in 22 countries, and only 24.9 per cent of national parliamentarians are women. At the current rate of progress, gender equality among Heads of Government will take another 130 years.
A World Bank policy research working paper (2013) noted that gender inequality has been at the core of the policy debate concerning development for the past few decades. This policy concern has been matched by an equal level of scholarly interest, which has produced a large body of research intended to show that reducing gender inequality leads to development for individual women and for women in general. And this evidence has been used to provide support for inequality-reducing policies as a valid and effective tool to directly and indirectly promote development. Strikingly, health and education gaps have substantially narrowed and, in most cases, have closed altogether. However, these improvements have not been accompanied by economic and political parity or equality. This finding suggests that different policies are needed to promote economic and political parity indicative of the process of development, at least as it has been observed in today’s richest nations, because previous gender-equality policies have not automatically produced this parity.
Although considerable progress has been made in recent decades toward closing the gender gap in education within most countries, gender gaps in economic and political participation have remained across the developed and developing world. The promised higher income and faster economic growth due to harnessing women’s talent has not ensued.
And UNDP’s programmes administrator Achim Steiner in his International Women’s Day message said as countries and communities start to slowly recover from a devastating pandemic, there is a chance to finally end the exclusion and marginalisation of women and girls.
“Women must have the opportunity to play a full role in shaping the pivotal decisions being made right now as countries respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic – choices that will affect the wellbeing of people and the planet for generations to come,” says Steiner. “To do this, we must break down the deep-seated historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from taking their seat at the decision-making table to make sure that resources and power are more equitably distributed. For instance, across the world, women remain concentrated in the lowest paid jobs, many in extremely vulnerable forms of employment.”
There’s need to take women’s issues seriously. We all acknowledge that women and young people constitute the majority of Zambia’s population. And they’re also the same group of our citizens wallowing in poverty and remain unemployed. Those afforded an economic opportunity, are still in the low income bracket.
The government and all those aspiring for public office – politicians – must take these issues very seriously. Leaders cannot continue shirking their responsibility over gender inequality.
Any effort or programmes pursued to achieve sustainable development will remain a pipedream if they do not rigorously aim at attaining gender parity in all socio-economic spheres.
As the UN Women notes, “Women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all. To get us there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.”
