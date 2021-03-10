Women representation in councils, parliament is embarrassing – VJ

REPRESENTATION of women in the local councils and Parliament is pathetic and embarrassing, says Vernon Mwaanga.

He says the struggle for women’s rights is far from over.

In a message on the International Women’s Day which fell on Monday, the veteran diplomat and politician saluted the women of Zambia, Africa and the world at large, for having survived the past one year under stressful and challenging circumstances.

Mwaanga said the Coronavirus pandemic had not made their situation easy.

“I have seen a renewed determination on their part to continue the struggle against injustice and gender discrimination,” he said. “Elections are around the corner in Zambia and all political parties have an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past by adopting many women to contest local government and parliamentary seats, so that they can meaningfully participate in government decision making. Representation of women in the local councils, and Parliament is pathetic and embarrassing.”

Mwaanga said women play a major role in the development of any country and their exclusion reflects very badly on the country and should not be allowed to continue.

He said the corporate world was equally guilty.

“An examination of boardrooms, reveals a gross under representation of women. In certain cases, even salary structures reveal unfair pay rewards for women compared to their male counterparts. Zambia subscribes to both the African Union and SADC protocols on gender equality, which we observe in breach and not implementation,” he said. “This ongoing struggle is not for women alone. Men must be more supportive of women’s aspirations. Attitudes of men are rapidly changing in support of women’s equal rights, but much more needs to be done. The struggle for women’s rights is far from over. It must be robustly energised going forward. Women are our partners and should be treated as second class citizens.”

He said women were not fighting to be superior to men.

“They want to be treated as equals. What is wrong with that? Absolutely nothing,” said Mwaanga.