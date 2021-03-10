Women will not only vote but reclaim their rightful space, vows Mulenga

NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga says the exclusion of women leaves behind a vital partner in development and is a serious social injustice.

During the International Women’s Day on Monday, Mulenga said the privilege to celebrate the woman provides a platform of engagement for women to interface with leaders and share some of the accomplishments over the years and the numerous challenges they continue to face.

Mulenga said the women’s movement in Zambia had always complained about the low levels of women’s participation in leadership, especially in politics.

“Currently, according to National Assembly statistics, Zambia only has 26 female members of parliament (16 per cent), 126 female councillors (eight per cent), two female mayors (12 per cent) and 16 female council chairpersons (14 per cent),” she said.

Mulenga said the numbers were atrociously low and should not be a reflection of female representation in decision making 56 years after independence.

“While we appreciate some of the strides we have made as a people towards gender equality, we remain concerned about the systemic discrimination of women from both participating and benefiting from the various development processes of this nation,” she said. “The exclusion of women leaves behind a vital partner in development and is a serious social injustice.”

Mulenga said the vision of NGOCC remains relevant in this election year in that it aspires for a society where women were empowered and fully participate in social, cultural, economic and political development.

She said women not only constitute the majority of the country’s population at 51 per cent of the total population but are the majority voters.

According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s 2021 provisional voter’s register, 53 per cent of the registered voters are women.

“Therefore, this year the women will not only vote but will also reclaim their rightful space on the decision making tables. Our clarion call is for more women to participate in this year’s general elections and we sound it proudly and unapologetically,” she said.

Mulenga said according to the World Economic Forum, only 59 per cent of the gender gap in economic opportunities has been closed around the world.

She said at the current rate of change, it would take another 170 years to close the gaps.

“Therefore, world over women continue to be the face of poverty. As part of our advocacy, the women’s movement is currently implementing the coordinated elections campaign strategy for women aimed at enhancing women’s participation in leadership,” she said.

Mulenga said NGOCC has been engaging political parties to ensure they adopt more women ahead of the elections.

She said at the end of this month NGOCC would be facilitating for a summit of presidents specifically to get a buy-in from the highest offices in the political parties on the adoption of aspiring women candidates in the August 2021 general elections.

Mulenga said the quest to participate in decision making was not from without.

“As women, we remain at the receiving end of the lopsided policies and the economic malaise of the country. Currently as we commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), we remain deeply concerned about the coronavirus which has ravaged the world but is disproportionately affecting women and girls,” she said. “The pandemic has aggravated pre-existing financial pressures in the country thereby, widening the gender poverty gap.”

Mulenga appealed to the Ministry of Finance to improve on targeted economic recovery and ensure fiscal stimulus reaches not only big established business but also considers the SMEs and marketeers who were the majority women.

She appealed to President Lungu to reconsider the establishment of the Gender Commission as an overarching body that would provide an oversight role in the mainstreaming of gender.