Change is inevitable, don’t suppress dreamers and thinkers, says Edify Hamukale.
We agree.
Change is an important part of life. Nothing remains the same in life. Things are changing ceaselessly. That is what dialectics teaches us.
If the world changes, and we don’t, then we become of no use to the world. Our principles cease being principles and just ossify into dogma. Organisations or institutions that do not change die. But we shouldn’t change to forget our principles, but to fulfil them. Not to lose our identity but to keep our relevance.
Today’s politics is about the search for a better life for our people in a changing world.
Today’s world needs thinkers and dreamers. Societies that have made the most progress are those that developed and protected their thinkers. We are where we are today partly because of our intolerance of thinkers. Very few African countries, if any, have not persecuted their thinkers and driven them into exile.
We despise thinkers and dreamers. We have no time and respect for theoreticians. We denounce them as men and women of no action. We exalt thoughtlessness.
But we are forgetting that today’s reality was yesterday’s dreams and today’s dreams will be tomorrow’s reality.
Let’s learn to respect our thinkers and dreamers in all aspects of human endeavour – arts, sport, politics, sciences.
Change is inevitable, don’t suppress dreamers and thinkers, says Edify Hamukale.
We agree.
Change is an important part of life. Nothing remains the same in life. Things are changing ceaselessly. That is what dialectics teaches us.
If the world changes, and we don’t, then we become of no use to the world. Our principles cease being principles and just ossify into dogma. Organisations or institutions that do not change die. But we shouldn’t change to forget our principles, but to fulfil them. Not to lose our identity but to keep our relevance.
Today’s politics is about the search for a better life for our people in a changing world.
Today’s world needs thinkers and dreamers. Societies that have made the most progress are those that developed and protected their thinkers. We are where we are today partly because of our intolerance of thinkers. Very few African countries, if any, have not persecuted their thinkers and driven them into exile.
We despise thinkers and dreamers. We have no time and respect for theoreticians. We denounce them as men and women of no action. We exalt thoughtlessness.
But we are forgetting that today’s reality was yesterday’s dreams and today’s dreams will be tomorrow’s reality.
Let’s learn to respect our thinkers and dreamers in all aspects of human endeavour – arts, sport, politics, sciences.