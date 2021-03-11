It’s time for clean hands to takeover – Mwale

THE Socialist Party says it is time for clean hands to takeover and run government after the August 12 general election.

Member of the central committee and the party’s parliamentary candidate for Nkana Constituency, Faston Mwale, wonders why the PF is seeking re-election after running down the economy.

“It is ironical that a leadership that has thoroughly bankrupted the country wants to be reelected. The question is, to do what? All prospective voters have a duty to vote out the unpatriotic Patriotic Front party,” he says. “Given the soaring levels of poverty and hunger in many households today, supporting the PF has the same status of a mortal sin. Devoid of ideas and programmes, the PF is using money as the ultimate tactic to delude the masses into voting for the party. But this is a deadly serious scheme.”

Mwale said people are angry with the PF hence the need to kick out the ruling party this August.

He said, “I can state unequivocally enough that the Patriotic Front will come out of the election stunt bruised”.

“The people are angry. The loss of the August 12 elections will mark the eternal exit of the PF from Zambia’s political arena. Zambia needs a socialist revolutionary transformation,” Mwale said. “I wish to urge all prospective voters to access the Socialist Party manifesto and familiarise themselves with steps to chart a course out of the political and socio-economic quagmire and set a path towards the socialist transformative process of the Zambian society. It is possible to build a society that promises a brighter future for all. But building a society that guarantees the highest possibility of all round development is a collective task. By working together, we can certainly achieve it.”

And Mwale contends that PF leaders’ hands are dirty with corruption, hence people should seek other alternatives.

He said it was time for a completely new leadership.

“The hands of the current political leadership are too heavily-laden with corruption to bear the moral responsibility of carrying the nation forward. The PF has failed and failed lamentably. In a country ravaged by corruption, and in which there is a complete meltdown of the country’s health and educational systems, it is now time for new unsoiled hands to lift the burdens,” Mwale said. “I urge you brothers and sisters and comrades to pay particular attention to Dr Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party’s socialist agenda. History is replete with examples of how neoliberal capitalism has ravaged our lives and livelihoods. There is utterly no need to persist in error. Socialism is the way to go.”

He said the PF was no longer a solution because it has got nothing to offer.

“The point cannot be overstated that unbridled corruption compounded by gross incompetence in governance is what today calls into question the political necessity of the Patriotic Front leadership,” said Mwale. “Soiled with corruption and wanton looting of State resources, the Patriotic Front no longer represents a solution for the vast majority of the toiling masses. Come August 12, the PF should be shown where the exit is.”