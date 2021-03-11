JCTR BNNB for February stood at K8,500 – JCTR

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has observed with concern the flashing of money by some cadres and politicians in a country that continues to experience an economic downturn.

Social and Economic Development programme manager Chama Bowa Mundia said increased supply of money heightens inflation, further eroding the purchasing power of the kwacha.

She released the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for February 2021, which stood at K8,512.31.

Mundia said the February basket showed an upward adjustment of K117.99 from the previous month’s basket which was K8,394.01.

She said the rise in the basket was mainly attributed to price increases in selected food items.

According to the breakdown, the price of fruits rose by K312.44 from K225.90 to K538.34 for 14kgs; soya pieces moved from K113.09 to K179.50, an increase of K66.41 for 2kgs; 10 litres milk increased from K239.9 to K284.26; beans from K153.92 to K186.14 per 3kgs; and 3.6 litres of cooking oil increased by K19.13 from K134.64 to K153.77.

Mundia said the selected food price increases in the basket were offset by decreases in some food items.

“The price of 40kg of vegetables reduced by K117.5 from K561.81 to K444.31; 1kg of kapenta reduced from K354.49 to K278.26, showing a price difference of K76.21; potatoes moved from K106.36 to K65.71, a decline of K40.85 for 4kg; bananas moved from K273.41 to K240.55, a decline of K32.86 for 16kg; the price of tomatoes reduced by K27.35, moving from K100.56 to K73.21, 2 25kg bags of mealie-meal showed a reduction of K24.57, from K224.28 to K119.71, pounded groundnuts reduced by K20.76 from 74.62 to K53.86 for 1kg and cassava moved from K112.43 to K91.96 a decline of K20.47 for 6kgs; tomatoes and chicken showed increases ranging between K18.84 and K15.74. The non-food but essential items section did not show much movement in prices,” she said.

Mundia said the items that significantly contributed to the increase in the basket were other fruits following the end of season for Zambia’s affordable delicacy – mango.

Mundia said this had once again illustrated the impact of seasonality on the basket.

She said the significant increase in other fruits was however offset by the downward movement in the price of food items such as vegetables and Kapenta.

Mundia said the K76 reduction in the price of Kapenta was puzzling as the fish ban remained in place.

“In appreciating the context of the February BNNB, JCTR observes with concern the flashing of money by some cadres and politicians in a country that continues to experience economic downturn. Increased supply of money does contribute to increased inflation, further eroding the purchasing power of the Kwacha,” she said.

She said the nation’s inflation stands at a record high with the February year on year inflation estimated at 22.2 per cent.

Mundia noted that the Central Bank on February 17 announced that monetary policy was to increase by 50 basis points, resulting in an upward adjustment of five per cent on the previous interest rate.

She said this meant the cost of borrowing for local businesses rises, which in turn leads to an escalation in the cost of doing business.

“In a country where the prices of commodities are already high, a rise in the cost of doing business will further push prices for the end consumer as firms increase prices of goods and services. The Central Bank did however highlight that tightening money supply in the economy was one of the ways that would help to bring down inflation,” she said.

Mundia said in reflecting on the current cost of living and possible negative effects of the new monetary policy, JCTR noted that the poor and the marginalised continue being deprived of living a dignified life.

She said in a nation where at least one in two people lives in abject poverty with the level of incomes at variance with the cost of living, the least among people bear the bigger brunt of the significantly eroded purchasing power.

Mundia said the continued erosion of household incomes entails increased inability to afford basic needs such as nutritious food, quality education and health as well as safe water and improved sanitation.

“Worse still, government’s struggle in supporting the poor through social protection lingers. Social justice must remain a central part of our development agenda in order to enhance the quality of life for all,” said Mundia. “JCTR therefore calls on government to address increased supply of money in the economy before it contributes to further escalation in commodity prices.”