Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: what should be the moral limits of money in our politics?

It is arguably a matter of fact that there are certain things in life that money cannot and should not buy. However, it looks like the society which has now been created by the Patriotic Front government under President Edgar Lungu seems to suggest otherwise. Because for the first time in the history of this country, our politics and our way of life have fallen prey to this idea that everything has a price tag.

In this article, let us attempt to make a distinction between what has become of our society as opposed to what we should be as a country in terms of the role of money in our economy, in our daily lives and in our politics. Unfortunately, when people see the disturbing videos and images of government officials, PF cadres and their rank-and-file members dishing out money publicly in an attempt to coerce people prior to the elections of August 12, 2021, only one thing can be certain, which is the conclusion that this government has become morally bankrupt.

The PF government has brought upon us a culture or thinking that money is the answer to everything, even though we know that this is not correct. Perhaps the first thing to establish is that there are two different realities that can exist in any given nation. A country can either be a market economy or a market society, and the distinction between the two is solely based on the influence of money. And for purposes of this article, the definition of these two terms; market economies and market societies will help us understand what needs to be the proper role or influence of money in any given circumstance. For example, a market economy is an effective and valuable tool for organising productive activity. This is much needed by any country because it is through viable market economies that nations can thrive, attain self-sustainability, create jobs, and grow the economy. But on the other hand, a market society is a place where everything is up for sale, it is a situation where market values take centre-stage in almost every aspect of people’s lives. Unfortunately, in the last few years, Zambia has ceased to be a market economy and has sadly turned into a market society where money is used as a solution to all things. This is problematic in itself because, in a healthy society, there are certain things that money should not and cannot buy. We are all familiar with the expression “the good things in life are free or priceless.”

This is a factual statement if we consider a family as an example of one of the good things in life, which of course no amount of money can buy. Also, there are other things that money can buy to some extent but should not buy at all i.e., friendship, loyalty, and integrity. Another statement that says, “money cannot buy happiness,” also supports this notion that indeed we cannot put a price tag on everything in life. Therefore, it is only appropriate to argue that there are and should be certain moral limits for the use of money in our politics, in our engagements and in all the other aspects of our lives.

In 1991, the Zambian people rose to the occasion and ushered in a dispensation of multiparty democracy. And ever since then we have come to learn that there are some values in a democracy that should not be eroded or corrupted by money. Hence, as a nation, we have conducted ourselves and treaded carefully in terms of voting rights, campaigns, and fair elections, which are some of the virtues of a democratic society. Throughout the era of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), we never witnessed politicians and leaders bribing or dishing out money in broad daylight in an election year under the disguise of empowerment. This is the first time in the history of our country that the government has disregarded almost all the democratic virtues that money should not buy. Let us consider a few examples. It is in the public domain that a few days ago, the PF Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga had a press conference where he made interesting allegations, including but not limited to the statement that; opposition parties have hired a team of expensive lawyers to petition the eligibility of President Lungu. First and foremost, if this is true then the Lusaka Province PF chairman should know that it is a democratic right of any citizen to launch a petition before the Constitutional Court. Therefore, this should not be an issue at all.

However, the more disturbing claims made at the same press conference by the same Lusaka PF chairman was that “opposition parties are preparing to corrupt the Constitutional Court judges in an attempt to sway the court’s ruling if or when President Lungu’s eligibility petition is filed.” Such utterances from a high-ranking PF official are very unfortunate and irresponsible because of a few reasons. First of all, why would the PF chairman suggest that the Constitutional Court judges can be corrupted or bought by anyone? Has he seen anything like that happen before? Does this man have any evidence to suggest that such a thing is even possible in our judiciary? Also, the fact that a top party official from the ruling Patriotic Front can make such allegations only proves to us that the moral fabric of our society is at stake and that money has become toxic in our politics. Actually, such pronouncements from the PF Lusaka Province chairman are not coming from without, because we have heard similar sentiments from his boss the Republican President of Zambia. In an unprecedented move, the Kenyan courts nullified the presidential elections of 2017 to which President Lungu quickly issued a warning to the Constitutional Court judges in Zambia, saying something to the effect that; if the Constitutional Court judges want to be adventurous and do what the Kenyan judges have done, there will be chaos in this country. To me such a statement was very unpresidential and a direct threat on the judiciary.

So, the fundamental question that we have to wrestle with as a nation is simply the question of; what should be the moral limits of money in our politics? Or in other words, what should we do to make sure that money does not crowd out or corrupt certain morals and virtues in our political process? We know well enough that money can buy votes in an election through corruption and bribery, but it cannot bring about the legitimacy that comes with a free and fair election. In fact, a close friend of mine and an American political consultant Jay Townsend once said that, “How you come to power determines whether you have the power to use it, and how you exercise power determines whether you keep it.” Therefore, one can rig elections, buy votes, and bribe the electorate in an election, but still fail to govern or exercise their power with legitimacy. We hope that this serves as a warning and as a lesson for our friends in government, who have been illegally dishing out money in this election year. Just a few days ago the PF secretary general was in Chililabombwe and gave out an amount of K321,700 to a named church. Where are these PF officials getting so much money that they are giving out five months before the general elections?

We have to do away with this culture of having a market society, which has been deliberately created by the PF government to corrupt our democratic values just to return power. Let us not allow this regime to destroy the fabric of our society with such evil vices. Because it will take us a lifetime and even many generations for us to repair the damage done from all these corrupt practices.

