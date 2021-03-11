Kabanshi tells court she had nothing to do with extension of Zampost social cash transfer contract

LUAPULA Constituency member of parliament Emerine Kabanshi has accused Alex Ndhlovu, the then acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services of re-instating the contract between Zampost and the ministry for the disbursement of the social cash transfer funds following authorisation from the Attorney General.

Kabanshi claimed that she did not participate in the restoration of Zampost’s contract with her ministry as the said contract was terminated without her consent.

She said it was the duty of the permanent secretary, who is the controlling officer of the ministry, to ensure that laid down procedure was followed.

This is in a matter where Kabanshi is facing two charges of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement.

Allegations in count one are that between January 1 and August 21, 2017, Kabanshi, being Minister of Community Development and Social Services willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement by extending the scope of coverage of contract number MCDSS/SP/10/2017 between Zambia Postal Services Corporation and the ministry to include three provinces and two districts under the social cash transfer programme.

It is alleged in the second count that the accused between August 21, 2017 and April 26, 2018, as a minister, willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guideline relating to procurement by re-engaging Zampost as the payment service provider under contract number MCDSS/10/2017 for the Social Cash Transfer programme following the termination of the said contract.

Opening her defence before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Kabanshi said her functions were constitutional as her mandate was to give directions on the policies and strategies in the ministry as allowed by the President.

When asked by her defense lawyer Jonas Zimba on why she was upset when the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services terminated Zampost’s services as alleged by state witnesses, Kabanshi explained that in 2017, the Ministry of Finance ordered that her ministry be audited as the social cash transfer programme funds had never been balanced.

She said the auditing was for all the districts in which the programme was being implemented and the purpose of the financial inspection was that there was an increase on the number of beneficiaries from 392,000 to 700,000 and to understand the challenges that were faced in the implementation of the programme.

“The programme was audited in January 2018 and concluded in June and a report was taken to Cabinet Office and a technical team was constituted to look into the results of the audit and deal with them. The term of reference was produced by the team to find out how money was being transferred from the Ministry to Zampost and to the beneficiaries,” Kabanshi said.

“The Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska and his deputy analysed the problems between the ministry and Zampost and whether they could resolve them. The problem was that some beneficiaries did not receive the money and some money was dormant.”

Kabanshi said the audit highlighted issues regarding the disbursement of the money.

“After the audit, the contract was terminated and as the minister responsible for policy direction, I called the PS and directed that the job at Cabinet Office should be concluded and they should prepare a memo to share what was pertaining at Cabinet Office and the decision made,” Kabanshi said.

“I reminded them and then they rescinded the termination. The contract was terminated without my knowledge. I don’t terminate contracts, I don’t have such powers, I just give guidance.”

She insisted that the termination and restoration of the contract awarded to Zampost was not her decision as it was the duty of the permanent secretary and the technical team to follow procedure in terminating the contract and how to reinstate it.

When asked if she re-engaged Zampost as the payment service provider for the social cash transfer funds between August 21, 2017 and April 26, 2018, Kabanshi said there was no re-engagement during the said period as it was done on August 8, 2018.

She claimed the ministry, through the controlling officer, re-engaged Zampost and in this case, it was the acting permanent secretary Ndhlovu.

When asked if she extended the scope of coverage in Muchinga, Northern and North Western provinces and two districts on the Copperbelt – Mpongwe and Lufwanyama – Kabanshi explained that the extension of the scope of works was necessitated by the needs that arose in the ministry to increase the number of beneficiaries.

She told the court that Ndhlovu wrote to the Attorney General, seeking guidance on the matter as there was a clause in the contract that allowed for extension of works and there was a positive response from the Attorney General, but there were amendments that needed to be made.

“I had nothing to do with the extension. The ministry is the one that was crafting the programme. It wasn’t me! I don’t know anything about the contract, I don’t know what was written in the contract,” claimed Kabanshi.

“If I am the one charged with the functions of implementing the extension of the contract, the Attorney General would have addressed the letter to me and give me advice of how to go about it.”

Kabanshi was not cross examined by the state because she gave unsworn evidence.

And Kabanshi’s defence witness Esther Ngambi, a chief youth development officer at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development narrated that in 2016, whilst she was serving as a senior social welfare officer in the department of social welfare at the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, there was a fiduciary risk assessment taken with cooperating partners in the implementation of the social cash transfer programme.

She said there was need for a financial service provider to distribute funds to the beneficiaries.

Ng’ambi told the court that at the time government was using teachers and medical personnel to deliver and distribute social cash funds but the money was not insured against loss through the agents.

“There was a technical committee that was instituted in 2016 for the purposes of assessing the payment service provider which would be engaged. Zampost was engaged to distribute the funds to the beneficiaries as most of the beneficiaries were in rural areas,” Ngambi said.

“A meeting was held with Zampost so that it could demonstrate how it would distribute the funds and because of the questions asked by the committee, and based on the answers given by Zampost, it (committee) investigated whether Zampost was capable of distributing the funds. The team which assessed Zampost was headed by Reverend Howard Sikwela.”

She said when she was moved to the planning department, she was not involved in the termination of Zampost’s services.

In cross-examination by state advocates Gracilier Mwanza and Daniel Ngwira, the defense witness claimed that a number of institutions were recommended as payment service providers.

When asked if her explanation was an afterthought, Ngambi denied.

She confirmed that according to clause 8.2 of the cabinet handbook, the responsibility of ministers extends to supervision and administration of their ministries.

Ngambi confirmed that under clause 8.3 of the cabinet handbook, ministers have a responsibility to ensure that the policies are implemented in their ministries and should take responsibility for the actions and decisions made by officers in their ministry.

She added that a minister is a policy maker in their ministry and in making a decision, they do not do it alone as such is done with consultation with other stake holders.

The matter comes up on March 25.