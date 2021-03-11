Look forward to a better tomorrow, CCZ challenges female inmates

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has challenged women in incarceration not to feel hopeless and neglected, stressing that they are special people with a future.

CCZ joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 2021 International Women’s Day by donating various items to female inmates at Chainama and Lusaka Central Correctional facilities.

The donated items which included sanitary pads, hand sanitiser, hand washing liquid soap, Dettol bathing soap, and second-hand clothes were acquired with support from TEARFUND.

Speaking after he handed over the items to the officer-in-charge at Chainama Correctional facility, CCZ general secretary Reverend Canon Emmanuel Chikoya encouraged the inmates to challenge themselves not to feel hopeless and neglected.

Fr Chikoya said God created them special human beings just like every other person and that their future was bright as long as they chose to live and see their lives from a positive point of view.

He said the fact that they were in incarceration did not mean they had no chance to become great people in future.

Fr Chikoya said all human beings, especially great people, had a past which other people might not believe.

And at Lusaka Central Correctional facility commonly known as Chimbokaila, CCZ chaplain Reverend Canon James Phiri urged female inmates to use their current situation to challenge themselves to become better and look forward to a better tomorrow.

Rev Phiri encouraged the inmates to keep fighting and shared the Word of God with them to remind them that they matter.

He said women in incarceration still mattered, calling on society not to forget about them, especially in this COVID-19 era.