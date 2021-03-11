MUNAILE U-TURNS ON FAZ LOSS

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections were done and dusted last month, with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga retaining his position.

By now most football stakeholders see dust settling and the hangover gone, but not Munaile.

Losing presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile, after a week of reflection has cried foul, claiming there was a lot of bribery.

Munaile says victory was stolen from him after “money exchanged hands”.

“I think it’s been over a week since we had the elections in Livingstone. And this past week, I’ve been thinking of what transpired before and during the elections. And what comes out clear is that the process was not free and fair right from the time FIFA sent a letter to FAZ in November,” he said. “The way they acted was not only unfair to the football family but to Zambia in general. Those who love football, immediately FIFA responded, they (FAZ) should have informed all the candidates that they have given a roadmap to FIFA so that we all know or we all knew what was happening.”

Munaile charged that money was exchanging hands a night before voting day.

“And we go into Livingstone, threw a party the night before the elections! Provincial chairman giving money to councillors from various provinces and they call it per diem or subsistence allowance, which is not provided for in the Football Association of Zambia constitution standing orders,” he added. “Association’s standing orders provide for transport, boarding and lodging; two things, nothing else. So, when they were giving people in the night money, what was it for and where was it coming from? So, I have decided I will not be reflecting and I have to make a decision whether to take the matter to Anti-Corruption Commission to check where this money came from, or to write to FIFA and complain about the happenings before, during and after the elections.”

He said those were the only options he remained with after consulting a number of people.

Munaile vowed to provide evidence to prove his allegations.

“People will always react but truth must be told, truth must be known. Okay, if you are going into an election the playfield must be level. That’s why they say the FAZ election was not credible. It was not fair and it was not credible because people used underhand methods and people must know what happened in there,” Munaile said. “What people will say I am not concerned but what about those who were bribing people, were they right? No, they were not. I am going to provide evidence. Okay, I’m going to give evidence and don’t forget, you can’t give money to people and you expect everyone to keep quiet. There were too many people that received money, some of them work for government and others for Ant-Corruption Commission itself. So you don’t expect everyone to keep quiet. At least somebody will say something but probably for the sake of football.”

Asked if his move to complain to FIFA is being sponsored by people who do not like the current administration, Munaile vehemently refused.

“Sponsored by who? Government never gave me money, never gave me even a coin. I can stand here and challenge anyone in government and ask them whether they gave me money. Whatever I spent was from me and the well-wishers. So I am not sponsored by government,” said Munaile. “So, if somebody thinks government…Government had also the reason for that, but now this is a problem. This is a reason; this is specifically for Emanuel Munaile who was a candidate and spent a lot of money in the elections. And then that election was stolen from me. Everyone else was in Livingstone, they saw what happened. I was a weak candidate; that’s what people purported.