Mwila distances PF from Paul Moonga’s bribery accusations on ConCourt judges

PF secretary general Davies Mwila has distanced the ruling party from Paul Moonga’s claims that some judges of the Constitutional Court are colluding with opposition lawyers in a bribery scheme to disqualify President Edgar Lungu’s candidature.

On Friday last week, the Lusaka Province PF chairman accused the opposition of assembling a team of what he termed expensive lawyers to petition President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility after filing his nomination papers for the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

Moonga also accused the opposition of planning to pay Constitutional Court judges to rule in their favour.

“By last year October, they (opposition) put a consortium of lawyers together waiting to go and petition the eligibility of our president once he files his nomination. May be, you have misunderstood me,” he said. “Our colleagues, the opposition political parties, with the alliance, with our whole intelligence report we have ourselves as a province and the whole entire country; instead of spending their time and energy mobilising their party members who would be their voters, they’re busy mobilising the most expensive lawyers who can go to court after we’ve filed our nomination for 12th of August. They’re putting up the following day, they’ll be in the courts of law fighting our president [that] he’s not eligible to stand. What a shame!’’

Moonga, who constantly referred to the Malawian 2019 presidential election that was nullified in favour of the opposition, warned judges that the PF was watching them.

He further questioned the credibility of the Malawian judiciary.

“With those lessons from Malawi which I think the opposition are leaning on, we may go the Malawi way. They may try to buy some, but not all judges can be the same. Believing they may buy a few judges to nullify the credibility of our candidate, that’s their focus,” said Moonga. “So, [instead of putting] money to grow the party, they’re busy putting on money to see whom they can corrupt; a judge to nullify our president. We are very much alive, we’re aware and we are watching all the judges in Zambia. Kindly, don’t fall prey to these monsters who have no known manifesto for this country. Don’t fall prey to these monsters who have no agenda for Zambia, whose agenda is simply to become President of Zambia at any cost. This, members of the press, my office, has this message.”

But Mwila claimed that President Lungu’s eligibility was a dead issue dealt with conclusively by the Constitutional Court.

“We wish to categorically distance the Patriotic Front Party from the utterances attributed to Mr Paul Moonga, alleging that some judges of the Constitutional Court are colluding with some opposition lawyers in a bribery scheme to disqualify His Excellency President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2021 general elections,” Mwila said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We as a party in government, believe in the principle of the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers. We respect the decisions of the Courts and the checks and balances that the Judiciary gives to the government. This can be demonstrated by our past actions and we have been consistent when it comes to complying with the decisions of the courts.”

Mwila recalled that PF recently complied with the court judgment to ensure that all former ministers who served after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 paid back the money in accordance with the judgment of the Constitutional Court.

He said the PF was not like other political party leaders who disparaged the judiciary whenever a judgment went against them.

“They are on record trying to mislead the public that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 elections when the Constitutional Court already ruled on the matter. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and it cannot be challenged in any Court in Zambia,” said Mwila.

“I would like to issue a strong instruction to all members of the Patriotic Front to desist from issuing any statements against the judiciary. The party will take stern disciplinary action against anyone who will defy this order.”