NMB workers to stage sit-in over unpaid arrears

NATIONAL Museums Board (NMB) workers have resolved to go on a sit-in effective March 19 unless they are paid their nine months’ salary arrears from 2019, trade unionist Gasi Giancarlo has said.

In a statement signed by the University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union (UNZAAWU) secretary general Moonga Mupuna, Giancarlo who is the UNZAAWU president said NMB workers are getting disappointed and frustrated that the government is avoiding to pay them their arrears.

“We are talking about nine months of working without getting a salary in the year 2019. As a union we have tried to engage the permanent secretary and the minister Ronald Chitotela. We also wrote to the Secretary to the Cabinet (Dr Simon Miti). Our own members went as far as writing to the Republican President Edgar Lungu, in which they requested him to intervene but even that did not yield any results,” he said. “What is more surprising is that the same ministry responsible for the NMB workers and claiming to have no money empowered artistes with K30 million to entertain themselves, while the people sweating and toiling for this money need only K15 million to clear this backlog of arrears…We would like to inform the ministry and the government that our members have resolved to go on a sit-in protest effective from 19th March until their demands are met.”

Giancarlo said the empowerment of artistes was a clear indication of the government’s misplaced priorities.

He said the Ministry of Tourism and Arts lacks seriousness with regards to attending to the plight of workers.