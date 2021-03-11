Once enacted cyber law will have huge impact on all citizens, warns Musumali

SOCIALIST Party vice-president Cosmas Musumali has told the government to slow down, consult more and carefully consider the serious contributions coming from the various stakeholders on the cyber-security and cyber-crime Bill.

Dr Musumali said, in a statement to The Mast, that drafting of the contentious bill was apparently hurriedly done.

“It had many mistakes, lots of omissions and it just doesn’t read good,” Dr Musumali said.

He asked why the PF government is in a hurry to bulldoze enacting a law to do with cyberspace, shortly before the elections in August this year.

He advised that the government should: “slow down, they should consult more and carefully consider the critical contributions coming from the diverse stakeholders.”

Dr Musumali also said the cyber-crime bill is raising so much contention and a lot of anxiety from all corners of the country.

He provided a background, dating back from 2014, around the cyberspace and enacting laws for such.

Dr Musumali explained that the African Union (AU) convention on cyber security and protection of personal data was adopted by the assembly of heads of States and governments of the AU in 2014.

He said in 2016 President Edgar Lungu signed the convention.

“The AU convention addressed four main areas namely: electronic transactions, personal data protection, electronic commerce, and cyber security and cybercrime,” Dr Musumali said

He noted that the AU was to facilitate the development of an appropriate legal framework on the continent that would empower citizens and ensure their respective online environment was trusted, safe, beneficial and empowering.

He added that the AU provided guidelines, and the regional level – SADC proposed some model bios.

“The issue was therefore about the domestication of a legal framework that had become a reality and necessity on the continent and globally,” he said.

“To get going, there had to be a repeal of the electronic communications and transactions Act number 21 of 2009. And the replacement of the Act was going to be three standalone laws; a) that’s the electronic, communication transactions Act, b) the data protection Act, c) cyber security and cybercrimes Act.”

Dr Musumali further said initially there was one law of 2009, to do with policing the cyberspace.

He noted that the attempt now was to have three standalone laws but inter-connected, which replace the 2009 law.

“These three laws, the new ones are being developed together. It is especially the last one that is the bone of contention. That is the cyber security and cyber-crime bill or crimes Act,” he said.

Dr Musumali highlighted some of the concerns which have arisen, as the PF strives to enact the debatable bill in Parliament.

He pointed to the poor reputation of the sponsoring government and political party (the PF) in upholding human rights, combating crime and ensuring justice for all.

“The PF government has failed in these dimensions. The upholding of human rights has been very poor, combating of crime has slowed down, and ensuring justice for all has been a disaster,” Dr Musumali said. “And you are talking about laws that have an impact on all these areas, and understandably people have a lot of mistrust.”

He further pointed out the lack of an inclusive consultative process around the bill.

Dr Musumali noted that when a process lacks consultation, “it is one sided; it is by and large regarded as a PF piece of legislation and a legislation that is one sided and looked upon as being partisan, does not enjoy the support of the masses of our people.”

“The third aspect is lack of clarity and systematic tackling of the content. When you go through the three bills being suggested, you find a lot of definitions that are omitted, interconnections to existing penal code, for example, are not made. You find there is a lot of preoccupation with State institutions and State actors. The wider societal linkages are not made or they are extremely weak,” said Dr Musumali. “Once enacted, the law will have huge impact on all citizens, and it is important that short-term political interests are put aside for now.”