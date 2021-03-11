Sustain women status conversations beyond March 8 – Mutinta Hichilema

MUTINTA Hichilema says conversations of taking stock of the status of girls and women should not be tied to only March 8, but sustained beyond this date.

She also acknowledges that while there is so much that beset the aspirations of women, many of them in Zambia and around the world have attained great success in politics, business, the academic field, and many other respects.

Mutinta, who is UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s wife, posted on her Facebook page personal reflections on International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year’s IWD was themed: “women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

She started by describing herself as a mother, a wife, a sister, an auntie, a friend, but above all, a mother to all.

“International Women’s Day is not only an occasion for us to wish each other happy messages, which we will easily forget tomorrow,” Mutinta wrote. “It is a time to take stock of the status of women and girls and keep the conversation going beyond 8th March, about how we can improve, uplift, empower and enlighten girls and women in our society.”

She said with or without the coronavirus pandemic, women bear the brunt of having to juggle multiple responsibilities.

Mutinta named those female tasks as running a home and a business, struggling to find employment, or money for school fees, working as a professional and trying to excel at one’s job or getting a good education.

She regretted that women were trying hard at all that with very little pay or recognition.

“Is it not time we started paying more attention to the negative effects of women being left out?” Mutinta asked.

She, however, noted that despite those and other challenges, which everyone really ought to speak about every day and work hard to find sustainable solutions to, the milestones attained by women should be celebrated on IWD.

“A lot of women in Zambia and around the world have attained great success in politics, business, the academic field, engineering, and many other fields,” she said. “In the UPND, we now have a female vice-president of our party and a team of vibrant hard-working women, ready to make a big difference to development in this country!”

Mutinta encouraged Zambians to celebrate the achievement of an average woman who wakes up every morning with very little resources, support, education and information, but is able to successfully run their home, feed and educate their family with great struggle.

She added that IWD gave people an opportunity to shine the spotlight on issues negatively affecting girls and women.

Among the issues she highlighted borders on a girl child that is forced into early marriage because her family cannot afford to send her to school and the emotionally, physically abused woman or girl who cannot speak out.

Mutinta said a girl child could be too scared to speak out for society made it difficult for her to do so.

The other issues which women (like helpless mothers and widows), grapple with, according to Mutinta’s posting, involve struggling to make ends meet.

She also talked about a girl or woman in school or in the workplace who is treated unfairly simply because she is a female.

“The challenges are many,” she noted. “What, as a collective, are we doing about these issues, apart from merely speaking about them?”

Mutinta said this year’s IWD looked and felt different from any other; “we have known, mainly due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She underscored that it was a particularly challenging time for women because they were naturally in the frontline of nurturing and taking care of loved ones and: “those close to us.”

Mutinta noted that as women did that, they also dealt with the negative social and economic challenges which existed even before the outbreak of the COVID-19.