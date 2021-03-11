Treasury authorises MoH to employ 395 health workers, doctors included

THE Ministry of Health has received treasury authority to recruit 395 health workers among them medical doctors.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ministry of Health permanent secretary – technical services Dr Kennedy Malama said following a meeting with representatives of 400 doctors who are seeking to be employed by the government, they were informed that it was not possible to employ all the 400 doctors at once.

He said the meeting highlighted that recruitment was being done in phases, depending on the availability of funds.

“Two permanent secretaries in the Ministry of Health held a meeting with the representatives of the 400 doctors seeking to be employed by the Government of the Republic of Zambia following the completion of their studies within the country and from outside Zambia. The doctors were making enquiries when the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health will employ them,” Dr Malama said.

He said the doctors were urged to be patient as the matter of recruitment of health workers, including doctors was a priority of the government and would continue receiving attention.

Dr Malama said it was further highlighted that the government was resolved to ensuring the inadequate human resource for health in various health facilities was addressed and that between 2017 to date, it had recruited 24,480 health workers, which included medical doctors.

“Ministry of Health will continue with its open door policy of engaging health workers using various channels including through their professional bodies to discuss matters of common interest,” he said.

Dr Malama further said even though doctors seeking employment in the public service who were met on Tuesday did not belong to any of the recognised professional bodies, the Ministry of Health provided a platform, which enabled the doctors to be heard.

“It is important to state that the meeting was held in a cordial manner and the Ministry appreciated the response from the representatives of the doctors,” said Dr Malama.