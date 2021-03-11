Zambezi Boat Club damages to cost K1m

DAMAGES to the iconic Zambezi Boat Club are estimated at over K1 million, club president John Kapepe has revealed.

The club was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning after an electrical fault on the roof of the building.

A national monument, the Zambezi Boat Club was visited by King George VI and the Litunga Imwiko Lubosi I in 1947.

The club is host to Zambia’s famous Rowing Regatta and also hosted the 1910 World Professional Sculling Championship.

“The building was extensively damaged and our evaluation of the loss is at over K1 million,” said Kapepe.