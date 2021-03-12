Becoming MP not a passport to amass wealth – Yenga

BECOMING a member of parliament is not a passport to amass wealth; that job is all about sacrifice, and service to humanity should come first, says Danny Yenga.

Yenga is an aspiring parliamentary candidate for Lusaka’s Kabwata Constituency on the PF ticket in this year’s elections.

He says when given a chance to serve as Kabwata member of parliament, his priority will be to improve the lives of women and youths.

Yenga is a resident of Lusaka and was born in 1974 in Kabwata area.

He attended his primary education at Mkandawire Primary School and later went to Kabulonga Boys Secondary School within Lusaka.

He later attained knowledge in business and marketing.

The businessman seeks to change the perception by most politicians who vie for constitutional office with a motive to enrich their pockets.

“Being an MP is something that we have come to misunderstand, especially in the yester years. When I try to compare the yester years and what is happening now, it’s a different thing. People have misunderstood leadership, they think becoming a leader is a passport to getting more wealth through dubious means,” Yenga says.

“When I looked at that, I said can we go back to the basics; which is service to humanity and there is a very huge gap – people at the grassroots are crying. So who will be their saviour? We are the saviour, we still have an innocent person who can deliver us and I’m one of those who has come on board to say bane (colleagues) can we give back to the community.”

Yenga feels that constituents should not only be useful during elections as they also need to have a share of the national cake.

He explains that if elected, 70 per cent of his income will be allocated to the community as part of his social responsibility.

“Members of the community suffer the most. We don’t just have to go to them at the time of voting, we lie to them and when they vote for us we become champions and start insulting them,” Yenga notes.

According to him, the health sector will be his major developmental target, while the rest will be human development.

He shares that 70 per cent of the people in Kabwata Constituency are youths.

“I want to make sure that no one is left out, regardless of their educational background. Prosperity is not all about education; our target is to expose the youths and I will make sure that I achieve this goal,” Yenga emphasises.

He indicates that unemployed youths are a time bomb if mishandled.

“They need to be equipped with essential skills,” he says.

Yenga notes that some of the young people in Kabwata Constituency only need a minimum capital of K500 or K1, 000 as a steppingstone to improving their lives.

“Health and human development are the first key issues I will work on. Imagine in days like these, there is no ambulance at Kabwata clinic! How much is an ambulance? From the businesses that we do, we are able to come up with something and buy an ambulance,” Yenga explains.

“70 per cent of my income from Parliament I will sacrifice for the community, it will touch people’s lives. We can develop our communities and buy ambulances for our clinics. It will force us to engage the community.”

Yenga, who is the chief executive officer of Yengatech Limited, further says Zambia has a conducive business environment.

He, however, notes that changing people’s mindsets requires exposure.

Yenga is confident that political leaders are responsive, people in Kabwata are capable of achieving great things.

“There will be co-ownership with the community; no one will be displaced. If you go to Tanzania, they don’t sell land but they lease it out. Such ideas can be brought to reality if we sit down with the people and expose them to such,” he says.

“But we as leaders like blocking our people; we don’t expose them.”

He continues: “look at the way foreigners are coming into the country!”

“They just come with a briefcase and the next thing they are millionaires. What magic do they use? He has been exposed where he is coming from and when he comes here (Zambia), it’s serious business,” Yenga notes.

“Look at the Rwandese! They start up small shops and the next moment they are owning big shops. You think Zambians cannot do that? They can; it’s just exposure which we have denied them. Since am coming from the business world and I’m exposed, I will teach them (constituents) how to succeed in business.”

He mentions schools and water reticulation in Kabwata as his other developmental targets.

“I shall bring more schools to Kabwata. I want it to be the Joburg of Lusaka. I want to bring everything to the doorstep of the people; we don’t want ramshackles and compounds in Kabwata,” he says.

“Go to Mapuloto; there is prime land. [But] why should we have a village in Kabwata? We also want them (people in Mapuloto) to build mansions. We can’t chase them and sell the land. No!”

On water reticulation, Yenga promises to find a solution to alleviate floods in Kabwata Site and Service and Libala South.

“Kamwala South used to be a swampy area, that’s why in the Kaunda era such land was not allocated, because he knew it was a flood-prone area,” Yenga says.

“There are no drainages. So, we will engage the community to stop people who will be throwing waste in the drainages; there will be co-ownership. I feel ashamed when I’m driving in Soweto, South Africa. All the roads are tarred and the drainage is perfect. But what is wrong here? I want Kabwata to change and serve as an example,”

Yenga charges that the lapse in leadership system is what has forced him to aspire to represent Kabwata Constituency in Parliament.

“Bu MP tepakulila, sipodyelya iyayi (being an MP is not an opportunity to become rich, no). It’s about sacrifice! Look at doctors and priests! It’s a calling; they don’t go into it to amass wealth. No! They go into it to serve people.”

Yenga is aware of the legendary political status of Kabwata, for it has produced two Republican Presidents – Kenneth Kaunda and the Michael Chilufya Sata.

“This should make us work hard to maintain the constituency’s name. I have come on board to carry the mantle,” Yenga notes.

“I want to be an MP [and] I want to stop this habit of hindering one’s progress, selfishness and to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor.”

About his membership to the PF, Yenga explains that he believes in the party ideologies of putting people’s interest first.

“My blood is PF. I have been with the party since inception. PF is my everything! I believe in it and my consistency and loyalty is there,” Yenga stresses.

Meanwhile, Yenga proposes the need to audit lifestyles of political leaders during and after vacating office.

“Leaders are not putting the interest of people first. The President wants development but he is being dribbled and this is what has forced some of us to say let’s help the President, let’s save the party,” explains Yenga.

“I will do everything within the PF manifesto to ensure that people come first. The moment we neglect that person at the grassroots, they will rise against us and stone us. Let’s take care of the poorest person on the ground.”