Modern Zambia has failed to inspire youths – Mukuka

OUR modern Zambia has failed to inspire our youths, says MMD spokesperson Dr Cephas Mukuka.

Dr Mukuka, in a message to mark this year’s Youth Day, said the MMD took a look into political history and immediately thought of political heroes in the likes of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Kapwepwe, Harry Nkumbula and Vernon Mwaanga, among several others.

He said Dr Kaunda and his team were youths when they got involved in the freedom struggle and subsequently Kaunda became president still in his youthful stage.

“Our modern Zambia has failed to inspire our youths, instead we have turned them into instruments and agents of political hooliganism and violence. Many of our youths are languishing either in prison or in the streets aimlessly,” he said.

“We need to help these young ones to reclaim their rightful positions in society as future leaders. We need to create an enabling environment where they shall participate and positively contribute to society and the nation at large.”

Dr Mukuka said the youths were the future leaders hence the need for the old to work hand in hand with them so as to show them the way into proper adulthood.

He said the MMD had put in place a deliberate policy which allows the youths to climb the ladder of leadership at the same time preventing them from getting involved in illicit activities which may land them in problems.

Dr Mukuka said the Kaunda-led government had a number of activities which kept youths to dream big.

“The MMD-led government will ensure that the youths are safe, given equal opportunities like any other citizen and equally propel them to various fields of their choice and specialty. Once again, we wish our youths well on this great and important day of theirs. Happy Youth Day,” said Dr Mukuka.