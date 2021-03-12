Mwalilino defends Malanji over $1.4m helicopter

FORMER Kalulushi mayor in the MMD era Evaristo Mwalilino has come to the defence of foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji.

Malanji has come under public scrutiny following his purchase of a Bell 430 twin-engine light medium helicopter costing US $1.4 million.

Several critics have questioned the source of Malanji’s wealth while others are calling for him to be probed by state agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission.

But Mwalilino, who was an MMD official on the Copperbelt when Malanji was then taskforce chairperson in the former ruling party, said the Kwacha PF member of parliament has always been a business executive who could afford the helicopter in question.

“Even in the MMD when he was appointed taskforce chairperson some people in MMD used to think that president Rupiah Banda was giving him the money that Joe Malanji used to give people in Kwacha Constituency. Little did they know that he was a businessman,” Mwalilino said.

“He has been a businessman for a long time. He has buildings in Ndola, in Kitwe; us who know him know that he has been a supplier too. But people who don’t know would say these things they are saying, but for us who know him from way back know that he is just a generous man who can afford to buy whatever he is buying. That is his own money, on that one I can vouch for him.”

Mwalilino said Malanji already had money when he joined the MMD.

“Truth of the matter is that anyone who was in MMD in 2010, 2011 know that Joe Malanji came with his own money. Even when he lost elections, he continued helping people with his money,” said Mwalilino. “He’s been a businessman for a long time. The only challenge is that he is not so much in the public domain to show that he is a businessman but the gentleman is a businessman.”