PF women’s official accuses Lungu of sponsoring Chimumbwa for party post

LUSAKA Province PF women’s chairlady Margaret Mumba has accused President Edgar Lungu of sponsoring Charles Chimumbwa for the position of provincial party chairperson.

But provincial secretary Kennedy Kamba has defended the Head of State, saying he has not endorsed anyone for any party position.

The Lusaka PF provincial conference is slated for this month.

In a voice recording that has gone viral, Mumba is heard telling a fellow party member in the Nyanja language that she was accused of refusing to support Chimumbwa.

She said President Lungu does not support the candidatures of Emmanuel Chilubanama and Kennedy Kamba respectively.

“…Niba Chimumbwa ndi ebanani itana, nenzo bakanila. Bana ambila kuniitana pa district elections. Bana ambila pa district mailo baniitana; ‘tiembekeza iwe, meeting si ticita’, si ninaendeko. (It’s Mr Chimumbwa who called me, but I was refusing. He first called me during the district elections. He started from the district; yesterday he called me, ‘we are waiting for you, the meeting won’t take off’. I did not go there),” she explained.

“Mailo bananitumila niba ADC kuti bana Mumba cinshi mulekanina citeci…, nati a, banisiya konse. Imwe munabapasa ndalama kuti ticite campaign, kulibe kwamene bananitenga. (Yesterday I was called by the ADC [to President Lungu] that ‘Mrs Mumba why are you refusing to’…I said they are leaving me wherever they go. You gave them money for campaigns, they have never carried me along anywhere).”

Mumba complained that she was told off in all sorts of ways on allegations that she was refusing to support Chimumbwa.

“Ninakalipiliwa ine! Nati si nikane ku enda naba Chimumbwa, ba Chimumbwa ndi ebanisiya… Mailo bananitumila foni ati banitumile. (I was really scolded at! (I said I have not refused to move with Mr Chimumbwa. Mr Chimumbwa is the one who has been leaving me…Yesterday he called me),” Mumba added. “Ati, e, banikalipila maningi. Muziba bana Mumba ndimwe mwanikalipisa. Nati nimweka ba Chimumbwa. Si mwenzoniuza kuti uku ni endocita campaign, but muendotenga ma chairlady benangu. Mwenzofuna ati mukazinkala nama chairlady yabili? (That I’ve really been scolded at [by President Lungu]. You know Mrs Mumba you have caused all this. I said it’s you alone, Mr Chimumbwa. You never told me that you were going to campaign here and there, but you were getting other chairladies. Did you want to be having two chairladies)?”

She revealed to her colleague that President Lungu did not support the candidatures of Emmanuel Chilubanama and Kamba.

“But mummy lekani nikuuzenikoni imwe ndimwe bana banga. Ba President bakana Chilubanama, bamukanilatu; kukanilatu. (But mummy let me tell because you are my child. The President has refused Chilubanama, he has been rejected and Kamba; totally refusing),” said Mumba. “Ine ninabwela ku uziwa, ku lablelingwa kukamba kuti manje imwe mummy mwaninkalila against?

So, mummy nadabwa maningi, that’s why nina ambila kuyenda neka kucita campaign; si nenzofuna ku enda na muntu. (I was told and labelled that, ‘mummy are you now against me?’ So, mummy, I’m shocked, that’s why I started moving alone during campaigns. I did not want to move with anyone).”

But Kamba maintained that President Lungu has not endorsed anyone among the candidates.

“Now, hasn’t Hon Davies Mwila summoned Mami Mumba and caution her to stop dragging the name of the President and State House because President Lungu and the SG have made it clear that they have not endorsed anyone in the Lusaka Provincial Conference or any other elections because PF is a democratic party and we respect the decisions of party members who are delegates,” said Kamba. “Now with what we have heard in the voice note it’s surprising to hear that Mr Chimumbwa and Amai are telling party delegates that the President doesn’t want Emmanuel Chilubanama and Kennedy Kamba, according to Amai Mumba, that’s what she is telling party delegates.”