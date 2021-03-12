UNIP is very much alive, says Bishop Mwamba

UNIP is very much alive; we have structures throughout the 10 provinces, says party’s presidential aspirant Bishop Trevor Mwamba.

He is encouraged by the “great buzz” about UNIP on social media, especially among young people.

Bishop Mwamba, a University of Zambia (UNZA) trained lawyer, featured on a special interview programme on Muvi TV, on Wednesday night, to discuss the topic: “will UNIP come back into power.”

Asked if UNIP was dead, Bishop Mwamba exclaimed: “dead? Really! Not at all!”

“UNIP is very much alive; we have structures throughout the 10 provinces. We have provincial chairmen, branch chairmen; it is functioning,” he said. “What has happened to UNIP over the years is, especially with the recent leadership…UNIP is one of the most unique political parties in the sense that it has assets.”

Bishop Mwamba said because of focusing so much on the asset side of the party at the expense of the political mobilisation, UNIP has diminished.

He, however, praised UNIP as a distinguished party which brought about independence and ruled Zambia for 27 years.”

“I’m sure you follow social media; there is a great buzz about UNIP, especially among the youth. It is encouraging to see the youth realising that this [party] which you call the sleeping giant has potential,” Bishop Mwamba said, adding that UNIP was the grand old parent: “or even the grand old party.”

“All these other parties are like daughters and sons. They are offshoots.”

On why he is in UNIP, Bishop Mwamba explained that it was because he was charmed by the values that the 62-year-old political party holds.

“UNIP’s focus, right from the beginning, has been the person – it’s about putting humanity at the centre of all things. UNIP’s values are God-centred. UNIP seeks to instill the importance of the individual,” he said.

Asked about the value addition he was bringing to UNIP and national politics, the clergyman answered that it was about reviving the rudiments on which UNIP was founded.

“[We have to revive] the importance of humanity, truth, peace, love, working together. In the UNIP constitution there is a slogan of One Zambia, One Nation. These are the values that one wants to bring about because society desperately needs them,” he explained. “We need integrity [where] a yes is a yes and a no is a no. A moral leader is one where you are there to serve God’s people. If you look again at the values of UNIP, this is a party where none of its leaders, when they left office, can be accused of having looted anything.”

Bishop Mwamba said UNIP leaders, back then, were humble, serving servants of the nation.

“We need to get back to that! Anybody who wants to be a leader, a politician should step into that sphere to serve, and not to be served,” said Bishop Mwamba. “So what value do I bring to the party? It is the value of service. My whole life has been about service.”

UNIP will hold an elective congress on April 2 to 4 this year and Bishop Mwamba filed in his nomination papers on Tuesday in Lusaka.

Tilyenji Kaunda is the current UNIP president, and he is deputised by Njekwa Anamela.