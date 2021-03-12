The lamentations, frustrations by Nelia Phiri of Eastern Province’s Kapoche Constituency give a reality check to the nation and much more to those administering the affairs of our homeland.
Nelia laments that she and her fellow women have “extremely devastating poverty” in their homes.
“We have extremely devastating poverty in our homes. We sleep on sacks, we bear our children on sacks in our homes because we don’t have a listening government. We don’t have businesses in our communities because we lack good leadership with a vision,” says Nelia.
This is disheartening and it must depress any leader, especially those managing affairs of the State. And Nelia’s narrative is not an isolated circumstance.
Nelia’s is, sadly, a true picture of the wretchedness of our country today.
We sympathise with Nelia and the millions of other women in rural areas who are in her situation. Not only in rural areas, the situation is also in our towns, peri-urban areas. The levels of poverty in our communities cannot be put any better than Nelia’s description: extremely devastating. There is a lot of despair among our people. They don’t have real help at all. And those posturing to be the Messiahs and are making the noise must be really ashamed that they have done nothing to lift our people out of such despair. From 2016, the heightened song was one of construction of clinics and health centres. They borrowed heavily for these projects that have done very little if nothing at all to ameliorate the suffering of our people. Indeed, they have failed. They have no capacity and it will be a serious mistake to trust them for another day in office. The only thing they have been focusing on is amassing much wealth for themselves and close friends.
As Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe recently put it, “Zambia needs a new political order after being under capitalism for over a hundred years. Our people are becoming truly desperate. The situation is much more terrible, more desperate and hopeless. I can see this. It’s only a matter of time, because this neoliberal capitalist path we are pursuing is creating an enormous time bomb in our country. Are we going to wait for it to explode before we start thinking about real change, real solutions to these problems? There’s no future for our people under this order, and I think the politicians and all progressives and democrats in this country have a basic duty to pay it all the attention it requires, or we will all become slaves.’’
As Dr M’membe says, the rulers will try, have been trying by all means possible to divide the ignorant and mislead people into factions supporting unscrupulous and greedy politicians. They give some little money, bicycles, now even jackets, mealie-meal, salt, sugar, chitenge materials, t-shirts here and there so that each will remain with his or her own Calvary – and not even a Calvary, but with the agonising torture of pushing the boulder up a never-ending hill.
But one day the people, like Nelia, are going to demand, ‘how much longer do we have to put up with these conditions?’
Everyone with an ear must hear and relate Nelia’s situation to themselves and their children. They have the power, they are not powerless, the power resides in them. People should not allow temporary and shoddy goods to buy them off. They have to chart their own destinies.
