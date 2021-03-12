Zambia offers to host U17 Africa Cup

THE Football Association of Zambia has offered to host the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The biennial tournament was scheduled to kick off in Morocco this weekend but has been cancelled by CAF due to concerns over COVID-19.

In an interview, FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala said the association has written to the Confederation of African Football to present a counter proposal to host the tournament in Zambia.

Mungala said FAZ has all requirements in place to host the tournament because it has approved CAF structures to cater for the 12-team tournament.

The last time Zambia hosted a CAF event was in 2017 when it staged the U20 Africa Cup of Nations which it won.

“The other people could not host it (Morocco). There is a CAF congress that is currently going on, so the counter proposal is that instead of cancelling the tournament we can host it. That’s subject for them to agree but otherwise that is what has been put on the table as an alternative,” said Mungala. “So if it goes through it should be within the same period, which is March because teams were preparing for March and for junior tournaments it is not so hard to put things in place. Like the venues we can have two and Zambia has approved CAF structures like Heroes Stadium and Levy Mwanawasa. There is no issue in terms of accommodation and the likes of transportation and in terms of health guidelines there won’t be fans.”