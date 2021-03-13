Be strong, UPND urges party youths

WE are dealing with ruthless people who are not willing to hand over power so be strong, UPND Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo has told UPND youths.

And the UPND national management committee has appointed Daniel Kamenga and Kangwa Kamando as Copperbelt youth chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively.

The duo replaces former provincial youth leaders Ronald Manenga and Gerald Ngoma who passed on in a road accident in January 2021.

Speaking at the UPND party office in Kitwe on Thursday, Matambo said Zambia needs courageous youths that will stand for the truth.

He advised the two appointees to immediately go on the ground to mobilise the youth.

“Today, we are unveiling the two colleagues to replace our gallant soldiers who died in that road accident. My word to you is that we are dealing with criminals that are not willing to give up power. So you, the youth, need to be strong to liberate this country. Don’t be afraid, stand for the truth,” Matambo said.

He told the appointees to maintain discipline among the youth in the party on the Copperbelt.

Matambo said discipline was cardinal in any organisation, stressing that he did not expect to see some form of indiscipline in the party.

“I further advise you to work together as your work begins today. Make sure you protect the name of the party president Hakainde Hichilema as well as the party,” urged Matambo.

Meanwhile, party national deputy youth chairperson Cindy Kauka called on the youths to respect and protect office bearers.

Kauka warned that she did not want her office to start receiving reports of youths fighting one another.

“Let us not fight one another but protect each other because we are one people. We only need to start fighting for a common goal to create a better Zambia. Let us all ensure that we maintain peace because that is all we want,” said Kauka.