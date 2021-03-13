DELEGATES ENTITLED TO PER DIEM – FAZ

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has dispelled assertions of vote-buying at the recent elective annual general meeting, saying provincial delegates are entitled to per diem.

Losing presidential aspirant Emmanuel Munaile, who initially conceded defeat, U-turned a week later alleging vote fraud and that there was too much vote-buying as delegates were paid per diems against the rules.

Munaile threatened to take his allegations to FIFA.

But Kashala said it was a rule that the secretariat catered for delegates’ transport, accommodation plus per diem for all provincial delegates.

“They are entitled. By the way who takes care of them since they are not sponsored by any club from the provinces?” asked Kashala.

During the opening of the FAZ annual general meeting, president Andrew Kamanga told delegates that days of candidates buying balls and kit for electioneering were over.

Before 2016, it was common practice for candidates to ferry their own supporters to the AGM and pay them.