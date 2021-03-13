Kambwili seeking freedom for himself and family, bear with him – Sichula

GEORGE Sichula says “embattled” leader Chishimba Kambwili is looking for personal freedom for himself and his family.

Sichula insists that he is not suspended from the party and that he is the Copperbelt NDC chairman supporting the UPND Alliance.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Sichula said Kambwili should not be blamed because he is looking for freedom.

He said Kambwili was a convict but out on an appeal, and has not yet been acquitted.

“I feel sad to see how some people are struggling to understand the former NDC interim president. As far as we are concerned, he has made a very brilliant move for himself and his family. Any reasonable parent and husband would do that. If I may ask; what do you want him to do/say to the Zambian people? Anyway, you need political discernment to understand this. Our brother has been having very serious cases which took him to prison for a month and currently surviving on an appeal. An appeal is not an acquittal. This [alliance] is too dangerous for him and his family,” Sichula argued. “I remember him issuing out a statement to complain that Zambians kept quiet when he battled it alone. He has a family to look after. We all know that if he supports the PF then his cases will be dropped, if he supports the Alliance he will straight go to prison. Between the two, I can also choose my freedom. Boma in boma bane. Bear with him for once. Kuti mwaletelela umunenu (you may cause trouble for our colleague). Politics in Africa are very dirty.”

Sichula said Kambwili had complained a lot about his business and legal charges from the court cases.

“Not long ago, CK complained about being fixed in terms of businesses, legal charges and finances, of which he is okay now as we speak. You will notice that all the right thinking NDC members have given CK space because the battle he is in is not a small battle. The PF government has promised him freedom if he destabilises the Alliance. This we all know. If I were CK, I would go quiet and avoid unnecessary entanglements politically. There is still hope for him in future and not now, the way things stand,” Sichula said.

He said the support for the Alliance was not betrayal to Kambwili.

“Our support for the Alliance is not in any way a betrayal to CK. Himself knows this. Are you telling me that the whole MCC members; the acting president Mr Rikki Akafumba, who has always stood with him throughout his court sessions, the SG madam (Bridget) Atanga, the national chairman (Richard) Fr Luonde, Roan MP Hon (Joseph) Chishala, acting Veep and former spokesperson for CK Mr Edward Mumbi, King G (Sichula) and almost all the structures countryside all hate our brother? Not really!” Sichula said. “He is our brother and we do sympathise with him except we do not agree with him on the Alliance. We are not worried in anyway because we know that many people take time to understand legal matters.”

He said NDC members should not follow blindly.

“I feel for the blind followers who are in the dark. Our message for now is that let’s give people enough time to understand the current happenings. I am also happy to announce that a lot have come on board and are fully supporting our timely decision to rally behind the UPND Alliance. We have henceforth received a good number of aspiring candidates. Let the Zambian people win through this Alliance. We are not supporting individuals this time around,” said Sichula.

Kambwili was recently dethroned by his deputy Akafumba. However, he has also countered by suspending various party officials who are backing the UPND Alliance.

For instance, Kambwili has suspended Sichula due to gross misconduct.

In a letter dated March 5, 2021, Dr Mbulo Paul Kakunta on behalf of Kambwili told Sichula that it had come to his attention through social media, print and television that he was using unpalatable language to undermine the authority of the party president (Kambwili).

He told Sichula that the NDC constitution states that the party president can only be removed by the national governing council resolution supported by the two-thirds majority.

“This has caused an irreparable damage to the party and is tantamount to putting the party into disrepute of insubordination due to gross misconduct,” reads Dr Kakunta’s letter. “Kindly show cause why we cannot take disciplinary action against you within ten days. In the meantime, you are suspended from your position until all disciplinary process is accomplished.”