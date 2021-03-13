Lungu hands out 25 fuel tankers to ‘cooperatives of youth people’

WE’VE continued creating a better Zambia for all by providing inspirational and visionary leadership to the nation and promoting inclusive governance, says President Edgar Lungu.

He said this when he addressed youths on Youth Day yesterday.

He called for openness, transparency, cooperation, peace, mutual understanding and respect among all political players and stakeholders as the country heads to the elections in August.

“I challenge you the youth to participate fully in the electoral process and aspire for leadership positions. I also call upon you to reject political violence as it cannot only destroy our country but could cost you a life,” he said. “We only have one country. We need to guard jealously the peace that we are enjoying. My government shall continue to ensure that the country and the citizens enjoy peace ahead of this year’s general elections and that the law will take its full course on any erring individuals.”

President Lungu said Youth Day which falls on March 12 provides an opportunity for the Zambian youth to express their views on issues affecting their wellbeing.

He noted that it was a day to reflect on the rights, opportunities and freedoms of the youth as well as on their obligations, responsibilities and contributions towards national development.

This year’s Youth Day was commemorated under the theme “enhancing national development through sustainable youth partnerships.”

President Lungu said the theme meant that the government was fully committed to partnering with the youth to foster national development.

He said his government would continue to support the youth in various sectors to prevent them from engaging in vices that often times destroy their future.

“To this effect, my government has put in place policies that provide guidance on the development and engagement of the youths, such as, the Seventh National Development Plan, national youth policy, industrialisation and job creation strategy and the action plan for youth empowerment and employment,” he said.

President Lungu said these policies were a clear demonstration of his government’s renewed commitment towards uplifting the living standards of the youths, as they advocate for a coherent, multisectoral and mainstreamed approach to youth empowerment and employment creation.

“I, therefore, urge all public and private actors to fully focus on youth participation and enhance efforts towards mainstreaming youths in all your programmes. It is only through mainstreaming that we shall be creating optimal opportunities for our youths,” he said.

President Lungu challenged the youth to rise to the occasion and participate fully in all matters that affect their well-being and the country’s development at large.

He noted that national development could only be enhanced through partnerships with the youth.

He said the only way the youth partnerships can be sustainable is when the youth were empowered.

“Our population is predominantly youthful with the energetic, innovative and productive age group of eighteen to thirty-five years, constituting thirty-six per cent of the total population. I, therefore, take cognisance of the critical role they play in the development process of our country,” President Lungu said. “My government has provided enablers such as empowerment programmes and has invested huge sums of money for this purpose. For instance, my government has disbursed a sum of K470 million to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Child Development for youth empowerment, targeting 150,000 youths to venture into various empowerment projects. In addition, my government has also provided opportunities under the aquaculture value chain as well as the tourism sector. I, therefore, urge the youths to take this opportunity to engage themselves in various empowerment projects to contribute to the development of the nation.”

President Lungu said the PF manifesto advocates for youths to play a leading role in the development of the country.

He said tremendous progress had been made in youth development through a number of empowerment programmes under the multisectorial youth empowerment programme.

He said so far seven provinces have benefited and the process was on-going.

“My government is targeting 1,800 youths to benefit from the transport empowerment programme. The transport programme ranges from taxis, minibuses and fuel tanker trucks,” President Lungu said. “My government through the Ministry of Youth, sport and Child Development has already procured fifty (50) fuel tankers. Twenty-five (25) are already in the country and two have already been given to the youths to start operating. Today, my government is empowering twenty-five (25) cooperatives of young people with a fuel tanker each, affirming government’s commitment to sustainable youth partnerships in national development. I urge the youth who are benefitting from these tankers to guard this empowerment jealously and ensure they significantly contribute to quality life for your families and ultimately to the development of our country.”

President Lungu mentioned other empowerment programmes for youths as the targeting of 2,200 youths who can establish milling plants.

He said youths would be linked to available markets for production of mealie-meal, cassava meal and stockfeed.

“The project is aimed at contributing to job creation and employment for over 1,000 youths along the value chain,” he said.

President Lungu said his government was providing start-up capital to youths who were engaged in micro, small and medium enterprises to boost their businesses on loan basis as this would in turn enable them grow and be able to employ their fellow youths.

He noted that over 55,000 youths dealing in micro, small and medium scale businesses had been targeted with direct and indirect benefit from the project.

In agriculture, President Lungu said the government had provided start-up capital ranging from K10,000 to K30,000 per cooperative, targeting 1,000 youths engaged in various agricultural activities.

“These may be general agriculture, poultry, fish farming, livestock rearing, and gardening. The funds amounting to over K29 million were disbursed to all the provinces for this programme,” he said. “I urge the youths, especially those from the rural areas of the country to seize such opportunities so that they can improve their livelihoods and generate more income for themselves and their families.”

President Lungu said the government had continued investing in skills development through various interventions such as the Skills Development Fund under the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) and construction and rehabilitation of learning institutions.

He said the aim was to empower and make practical skills accessible to many youths and enable them seize opportunities in the construction, metal and timber processing industries and information communication technology.

President Lungu noted that there was a limited number of job opportunities in the country with over 50,000 graduates exiting tertiary institutions every year.

He said his government had put in place a deliberate policy to address youth employment and empowerment.

He noted that most advertised jobs require one to have 3-5 years work experience, which poses a challenge for young graduates and contributes to many youths being unemployed.

“Therefore, the apprenticeship programme is aimed at linking youths to various institutions, both public and private as apprentices for a period of not less than fifteen months,” President Lungu said. “My government is providing stipends per month to the youths under this programme. The programme is targeting 9,000 youths and so far, 6,000 youths have been placed on internship and apprenticeship [programmes].”

He advised the youths to guard what they had been given.