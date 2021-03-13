No one can make Chipata better if we ourselves have no passion for it – Soko

FORMER Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko says there is no one who can make Chipata Central Constituency better if the people themselves do not have the passion

and the drive to make it better.

And Soko says he has a richer CV than all those that have applied for adoption in Chipata Central.

Speaking after filing his application for adoption at the Chipata district PF office on Thursday, Soko said there were a lot of things that he wants to do in terms of development and the social economic wellbeing of the constituency.

“When you look at the challenges that we have in Chipata Central, these are challenges that can be sorted out by us putting our heads together with the communities of Chipata Central and making it better for ourselves because definitely there is no one who will make it better if we don’t have the passion and the drive to make it batter for ourselves. You may be aware that I have been working in government for a very long time and people have been complaining that ‘you have

been working, you are not here, you are working but you are working from Lusaka’. But I think also people should understand the government. The headquarters of government is in the capital city and that’s why I was working from Lusaka,” he said.

Soko said he had come back home to work with the people in Chipata Central.

“What I have seen is that we are very much behind as Chipata. We are a border town and if I give you a comparison with Livingstone, which is a tourist town, Chipata has got a potential in so many sectors like agriculture, fishing and many others. I want us to be the first province to have ever grown wheat in the history of Zambia and this is a project which is coming within Chipata Central,” he said.

Soko said he would continue his projects even after the adoption.

“We will continue helping the people but once we have the correct level of political leadership, we should be able to do it better. There are so many things to talk about; the road infrastructure is very bad, there are no drainages, people have died…I think these are things that we should look at. People in the community do not have the capacity to be able to do those drainages but us who are in political leadership are supposed to make sure that certain things are done.

President Edgar Lungu has a passion for development countrywide but it’s up to us who are voted in as MPs to help the President move his agenda of developing Zambia and that’s why I have applied because I have that passion and vision that I can do it. If I did it countrywide in government, why should I fail in the constituency?” he asked.

Soko said he was determined to better the lives of the people of Chipata Central.

“You see this life of living on handouts is not sustainable. If I give you a K100 today, will it be there tomorrow? If I give you a project for example, poultry, if I give you the knowledge to rear that poultry, if I give you the knowledge to run that poultry as a business, I would have empowered somebody but if I just come and give you a box of chicks and say ‘I have empowered you’ then I am lying. My empowerment is about mental empowerment first before you can do the actual empowerment,” he said.

Soko boasted that he had 100 per cent chances of being adopted.

“There are so many candidates that have applied and when you rate my chances, definitely when you are writing an exam you wouldn’t say that ‘let me get a pass’ your target is actually to get the whole paper, so my target in this whole race is that I am focusing on being adopted. There are so many works that will speak for me but when you also look at my general CV of what I have done countrywide, I know I have a richer CV among all the candidates that have applied. I am the best

candidate but it is up to the system to know who they will adopt but I am going in with a positive mind to get that adoption and my rating is at hundred percent,” said Soko.