Police UPND youths clash in Kitwe

POLICE and UPND youths yesterday clashed during the Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe.

The UPND youths were marching on Obote Avenue going to City Square where a wreath laying event was taking place.

However, the police intercepted the UPND youths and ordered them to go back.

The youths who had withdrawn, later vowed to attend the celebrations.

Police intercepted them again and bounded some in a van.

The other UPND members refused to allow their colleagues to be taken to the police station and surrounded the police vehicle.

At this point some youths started to jump off the vehicle, while several members of the public started stoning the van forcing the officers to drive off for safety.

In the process an officer fell off the speeding police vehicle.

The police were outnumbered by the UPND youths and members of the public.

A police source later said the UPND youths were not supposed to come because there was no march past during the Youth Day celebrations.

Copperbelt police commissioner Elias Chushi said he had not yet received a report by press time.

Copperbelt UPND information and publicity secretary Lawrence Mwanza expressed shock at the turn of events.

Mwanza said the clash could have been avoided had the police not bounded the youths.