Usage, disposal of plastics have proven to be problematic – CCPC

THIS year’s World Consumer Rights Day national organising committee chairperson Shungu Williams says the usage, handling and disposal of plastics like carrier bags, containers and bottles, among others have proven to be problematic and one of the most critical concerns of governments and consumers across the globe, and Zambia is no exception.

World Consumer Rights Day is commemorated on March 15 annually.

This year’s theme is: “tackling plastic pollution and consumer protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This year’s national organising committee consists of government ministries, consumer organisations, sector regulations, academic regulators, academia and the private sector, which include non-governmental organisations.

Briefing journalists at the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) offices in Lusaka on Thursday morning, Williams said while the theme may have several interpretations, one possible interpretation was around the effect and call to duty for interested stakeholders to engage in the fight against the effects of plastic pollution and the need for enhanced consumer protection, respectively.

“On a daily basis, plastics are an essential commodity that are used for various consumer needs. However, the production and use thereof, especially the single – use plastics are unsustainable and pose a serious harm to the environment,” Williams said. “As it is known, the production of plastics or plastic products lead to air, water and land pollution. In addition, the usage, handling and disposal of plastics such as carrier bags, containers and bottles, among have proven to be problematic and one of the most critical concerns of governments and consumers across the globe, and Zambia is no exception.”

She added that with the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic, “this situation has been exacerbated by the increased demand and production of medical supplies and other consumables that are in one way packaged and /or delivered in plastic products.”