Youth is best period in an individual’s life, says M’membe

YOUTH is the best period in an individual’s life, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said one must cherish their dreams, develop a passion, and start working towards their aim of life.

In his Youth Day message, Dr M’membe said many years had passed since he stopped being a youth.

“But I still cherish those years of my life. They were years of heavy learning and of doing. I joined the revolutionary struggle during those years of my life. If you are not revolutionary as a youth it is highly unlikely that you’ll be revolutionary in your later years,” he said. “The youths are the strength of society. They are the face of the future of a nation. The youths are impulsive and are sensitive, but once they fix their target, there is no coming back. They are humble and kind, but they believe in power and ideologies.”

Dr M’membe said youths were progressive and had the potential to bring revolution.

“With their vigour and talent, they build up society and inspire others to do the same. Youth is a remarkable and massive gift of life. It is a lifetime experience that shapes an individual.

At this specific phase of life, the youths are always driven by freedom, liberty, and fantasy. The youngsters feel the power to speak and expressing their views without any fear,” he said.

Dr M’membe said it was appropriate and preferably the best phase of life where one must try to accomplish the dual goals of character and intelligence.

He said youth was a crucial and critical age of development and was a period of uncertainty where everything seems ferment.

“There is a beautiful blend of a child’s attitude and an adult’s personality at this stage. At this phase of life, a person can turn very rebellious as this age is full of curiosity, toughness, stimulation, heroism, muscle, judgmental attitude, being skeptical, and sorts. As a result, the youths develop an attitude of absolute judgment and rationale,” he said.

Dr M’membe said the youths also play a very vital role in building the nation.

He said the future of the country mostly depends on them.

Dr M’membe said every youth was equally responsible for the country’s future as they represent it at every level.

“They are like building blocks for the country. As the youths are very energetic and enthusiastic, their ability to learn new skills and adapt to the environment is quite good. They have an urge to learn and act accordingly that will help them achieve their goals,” said Dr M’membe. “Youth is the best period in an individual’s life. One must cherish their dreams, develop a passion, and start working towards their aim of life. Youths must keep their eyes wide open and protect themselves from any harm. The youths must always remember they are not alone, and they play a critical role in the development of society.”