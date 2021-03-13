Zambia needs truthful leaders – Sialubalo

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says what Zambia needs today are leaders that are truthful and have a clear pathway of how the country will achieve Vision 2030.

In an interview, Sialubalo urged Zambians to reject being divided on tribal lines but learn to coexist under the umbrella of ‘One Zambia One Nation’.

“What Zambia needs now are leaders that are truthful to the people and have a clear pathway of how the country is going to achieve the Vision 2030, not insults, violence, tribalism and hate speech. It won’t help anyone at the end of the day. This is the missing link that we as UPND under our president Hakainde Hichilema are asking Zambians to give us the vote for on 12 August so that our country will have an economic direction again because right now we don’t have any,” he said. “The stage where we have reached as a country is not a matter of playing politics but being factual on how we can emancipate ourselves from the status quo inasmuch as we are competing for votes. We need to be truthful to the people and not just saying things that won’t help an ordinary villager in Siampondo or Malima area of Sinazongwe district to put food on the table.”

Sialubalo observed that Zambia needed liberation from cadres because the pace at which they were messing up the country was alarming.

“Why can’t the PF from the rank and file all the way up to the Head of State unpack their manifesto to demonstrate what they have delivered in the past 10 years and how they intend to complete the work in progress, other than propagating tribal sentiments against the people of Southern Province and HH in particular?” he asked. “They should also give us in the opposition a chance to go in the villages to explain what we will do to help the country attain the Zambia we want.”

Sialubalo urged the clergy and the traditional leadership to play a neutral role in providing counsel as well as guidance to political players in the nation.

“On the other side we want to see the media taking up its critical role of bridging the information gap among the citizenry,” he said. “We also want to see the depoliticisation of state institutions such as the Zambia Police Service, Judiciary, DMMU, Drug Enforcement Commission, Anti -Corruption Commission and the Electoral Commission of Zambia so that they can truly execute their mandate autonomously and give their best in serving Zambians.”

Sialubalo said Sinazongwe residents were expectant of a better life with good road network coupled with proper infrastructure development.

“Sinazongwe people don’t eat politics. They want development and better life and this is exactly what the PF government has failed to give them in the last 10 years they have been in power. It is our prayer that come 12 August we usher in HH into State House who has a vision for this country,” said Sialubalo.