Zambia needs youths to create business opportunities through ICTs, says DSaT

THE country needs a generation of youths with potential to create business opportunities through ICTs, says Dziwa Science & Technology Trust (DSaT) youth representative Kent Mushinge.

DSaT yesterday joined the rest of Zambia in commemorating the 2021 National Youth Day under the theme “Enhancing National Development Through Sustainable Youth Partnership”.

Mushinge said the theme reminded youths in the country that they were a force with innovative ideas to drive the country forward to achieve sustainable development.

He however, said with the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic, research shows that the impact of COVID-19 was anticipated to be more harmful for children in the Least Developing Countries (LDC’s) and Zambia is no exception.

“Prior to COVID-19 pandemic many of the intense challenges faced by young people in Zambia include illiteracy, HIV/AIDs drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, early marriages, increased rate of school drop-outs among others,” he said. “For example, the childbearing rate among girls 13-19 years in selected communities is on the increase.

Take advantage of national days and highlight challenges among the youths. Be recognised not only as leaders of tomorrow rather as actors and foundation of society. Break away from damaging stereotypes, get involved and make decisions on issues affecting young people’s welfare.”

He urged the youths to work in partnership with adults with mutual respect and understanding to learn more.

Mushinge said without leaving any one behind, there was need for the government to increase incentives to youths that need support.

“For example, access to internet remain a major challenge to the majority of vulnerable young Zambians. Today, the community schools continue to face a lot of challenges in ICTs. In line with the ICT Policy, we encourage the government and cooperating partners to support community schools to have more access to computers,” said Mushinge. “It is important to note that the youths make up 65 per cent of Zambia’s population. We urge all the youths to remain focused and contribute effectively to building the nation. Keep COVID-19 guidelines and fight the pandemic.”