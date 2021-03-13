Zanaco gunning for league title – Malata

ZANACO supporters’ chairman Chrispin Malata says fans are now happy with the performance of the team under ‘preacher man’ Chris Kaunda.

Malata told the Mast Sports in an interview that the fans have the confidence in the technical bench because it has now showed signs of going all the way to win the league.

The technical bench became a subject on the lips of Zanaco fans when the team was not doing well at the start of the season.

However, Kaunda has turned things around at Sunset Stadium as the team lies second on the league table and look set to be title contenders.

“Looking at the performance of the team, I think the team is jelling well although we are not 100 per cent where we want to be. But at least the technical bench is trying to put the team where it is supposed to be,” he said. “As Zanaco fans chairman, we are happy with the team. I remember when the league started things were not well. The fans were not happy with the coach and called for the coach to be fired. But we have come to understand that football is a game of giving a chance. The coach is now coming up with a big starting eleven. He has his first eleven which is in place and we are second in league but we are gunning for the league title.”

Malata said the fans also expect the team to win the ABSA Cup.

“We will be playing in ABSA this weekend. We are facing Kabwe Warriors, that team is not a push over. We won against them in Kabwe and this time they will want to revenge but we are playing in Lusaka. We expect our team to carry the day and go all the way,” said Malata. “We are a continental team. Next season we want to win, play and represent our country in the CAF champions league.”