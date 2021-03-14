East MMD official says contestants for various party positions at the convention not known

MMD Eastern Province deputy information and publicity secretary Felix Muzwiti says it is shocking that despite the setting of the date for the former ruling party’s convention, none of the contestants had come forward to campaign.

In an interview, Muzwiti said party members across the country were supposed to know the people that were contesting for various positions.

“We are concerned; how are we going to elect people that we have not seen? Whether the list has been provided at the secretariat in Lusaka or not, the idea is that we should vote for people that we know. We want to know who is standing on each position. Of course, we know the president (Nevers Mumba), we know his capabilities, we can support and we are supporting our president but the rest of those that are standing for various positions have not appeared. What I am saying is that it cannot be called a convention as it should be if those that are vying for various positions have not availed themselves to the electorate,” he said.

Muzwiti said people could only make a proper and affirmative choice if they know the contestants.

He said the MMD remained strong in the province because all its structures were intact.

“Our party is strong, all the structures are in place, we have no defectors. Every executive committee is in place and we are busy mobilising,” he said.

Muzwiti said the results in the recent Vubwi council chairperson by-election which was won by the PF was not a true reflection of what was obtaining in the area.

He said there was a lot of vote buying in Vubwi.