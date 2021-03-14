Edgar is a cunning politician

PF secretary general Davies Mwila, at the instruction of his boss Edgar Lungu, has issued a circular asking all members holding positions at various levels of the party to step down temporarily if they have intentions of vying for parliamentary and local government positions in this year’s general elections.
The circular, dated March 9, 2021, is directed to provincial chairmen, district chairpersons, constituency chairpersons and ward chairpersons. It reads: “I wish to inform you that all those that are holding party office from the Ward to the Province and wishes to contest the forthcoming General Elections either as Councillor, Member of Parliament, Mayor and/ or Council Chairperson have been directed to step aside on temporal basis until after the General Elections. The Party president has therefore, appointed the following to act as Provincial Chairpersons on temporal basis:
1. Bernard Zulu, Copperbelt Province
2. Simon Lwando Luapula, Province
3. Alexander Miti, Eastern Province
4. Glen Chingumbe Kalimbwe, Western Province
5. Justine Mutale, Muchinga Province
6. Kenneth Simfukwe Mulwanda, Central Province.”
With all these shady manoeuvres, divide and rule tactics, Edgar is proving to be a cunning and shrewd politician! It’ll be strategically folly for anyone to underrate Edgar politically, notwithstanding that legally he’s ineligible to run for office in August. Yes, Edgar might be weak physically in that he cannot face his party members head on, but he is certainly cunning. And he bears all the features of a dictator.
William Blake, an English poet & painter said this about people such as Edgar: “The weak in courage is strong in cunning.”
Again, Ghanian author and Professor of Economics George Ayittey describes dictators as follows: “Dictators are allergic to reform, and they are cunning survivors. They will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and wealth, no matter how much blood ends up on their hands. They are master deceivers and talented manipulators who cannot be trusted to change.”
Sidelining an elected leadership in the name of levelling the play field within the PF is not only about advancing his political interests and those he desires to be adopted but also cracking his big whip – he’s the Alpha and Omega in PF. The nation may be reminded that in 2015, Edgar warned that he carries a big stick. While Edgar and the PF Central Committee’s mandate expired long time ago, he is rewriting the PF rules book to suit his desires.
He’s going against the mandate and wishes of the PF membership! People elected to leadership positions are suspended and who he brings in, even before the party’s convention, nobody is asking what criteria and powers he’s using.
Edgar runs his party and government like managing a vegetable makeshift stall! His reach, power and adventure have no limits. The six elected provincial officials he has ‘temporarily’ removed from their positions were only elected a few months ago during the PF provincial assemblies. And there is no guarantee that they will be given back those positions if they lose the elections or are not adopted.
In short Edgar is slowly building his own team without the knowledge or blessing of most PF members. Where and when will this impunity end? If PF members are still sleeping, they should wake up now because most of them will be left in the cold, no matter how much they parrot Edgar’s name. He’s busy creating his own team and he doesn’t care who he bruises in the process.
The country is in for a rude shock! There are so many weird things Edgar is going to do in the quest to preserve his hold on power. Where the law does not allow him, Edgar will always create his own law and get what he wants.
And this is how he has run the country ever since he ascended to power after Michael Sata’s death. Just look back and see how many people’s jobs, integrity and lives Edgar has sacrificed for his ‘happiness’.
The road to the August 12 Presidential and General Elections will be bruising! If people think what Edgar has done so far is enough, they should wait because they haven’t seen anything yet. Edgar is determined to break every law, rule or tradition to get his third term of office. The nation should expect more lawlessness sponsored by Edgar. Equally, the PF should expect more divide and rule tactics from their party president. In case secretary general Davies Mwila thinks that he is safe, he is not. Let him not deceive himself. Edgar is shrewd and cunning, and we have every reason to think that he has a surprise for Davies and other senior party officials as well.
To the opposition, here is our advice, underrate Edgar at your peril! While you are on page one of your planning manuals, Edgar is on page 10.
Not that he’s a political genius, but because he’s cunning, he’s crooked. A cunning person masters very well the art of deceit, threats; and that is how Edgar has lived. He has intimidated every State institution, none of them can operate professionally.
If the opposition and the whole nation do not pull up their socks, they will continue to be crybabies after August 12. Edgar is indeed cunning, shrewd.
PF secretary general Davies Mwila, at the instruction of his boss Edgar Lungu, has issued a circular asking all members holding positions at various levels of the party to step down temporarily if they have intentions of vying for parliamentary and local government positions in this year’s general elections.
The circular, dated March 9, 2021, is directed to provincial chairmen, district chairpersons, constituency chairpersons and ward chairpersons. It reads: “I wish to inform you that all those that are holding party office from the Ward to the Province and wishes to contest the forthcoming General Elections either as Councillor, Member of Parliament, Mayor and/ or Council Chairperson have been directed to step aside on temporal basis until after the General Elections. The Party president has therefore, appointed the following to act as Provincial Chairpersons on temporal basis:
1. Bernard Zulu, Copperbelt Province
2. Simon Lwando Luapula, Province
3. Alexander Miti, Eastern Province
4. Glen Chingumbe Kalimbwe, Western Province
5. Justine Mutale, Muchinga Province
6. Kenneth Simfukwe Mulwanda, Central Province.”
With all these shady manoeuvres, divide and rule tactics, Edgar is proving to be a cunning and shrewd politician! It’ll be strategically folly for anyone to underrate Edgar politically, notwithstanding that legally he’s ineligible to run for office in August. Yes, Edgar might be weak physically in that he cannot face his party members head on, but he is certainly cunning. And he bears all the features of a dictator.
William Blake, an English poet & painter said this about people such as Edgar: “The weak in courage is strong in cunning.”
Again, Ghanian author and Professor of Economics George Ayittey describes dictators as follows: “Dictators are allergic to reform, and they are cunning survivors. They will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and wealth, no matter how much blood ends up on their hands. They are master deceivers and talented manipulators who cannot be trusted to change.”
Sidelining an elected leadership in the name of levelling the play field within the PF is not only about advancing his political interests and those he desires to be adopted but also cracking his big whip – he’s the Alpha and Omega in PF. The nation may be reminded that in 2015, Edgar warned that he carries a big stick. While Edgar and the PF Central Committee’s mandate expired long time ago, he is rewriting the PF rules book to suit his desires.
He’s going against the mandate and wishes of the PF membership! People elected to leadership positions are suspended and who he brings in, even before the party’s convention, nobody is asking what criteria and powers he’s using.
Edgar runs his party and government like managing a vegetable makeshift stall! His reach, power and adventure have no limits. The six elected provincial officials he has ‘temporarily’ removed from their positions were only elected a few months ago during the PF provincial assemblies. And there is no guarantee that they will be given back those positions if they lose the elections or are not adopted.
In short Edgar is slowly building his own team without the knowledge or blessing of most PF members. Where and when will this impunity end? If PF members are still sleeping, they should wake up now because most of them will be left in the cold, no matter how much they parrot Edgar’s name. He’s busy creating his own team and he doesn’t care who he bruises in the process.
The country is in for a rude shock! There are so many weird things Edgar is going to do in the quest to preserve his hold on power. Where the law does not allow him, Edgar will always create his own law and get what he wants.
And this is how he has run the country ever since he ascended to power after Michael Sata’s death. Just look back and see how many people’s jobs, integrity and lives Edgar has sacrificed for his ‘happiness’.
The road to the August 12 Presidential and General Elections will be bruising! If people think what Edgar has done so far is enough, they should wait because they haven’t seen anything yet. Edgar is determined to break every law, rule or tradition to get his third term of office. The nation should expect more lawlessness sponsored by Edgar. Equally, the PF should expect more divide and rule tactics from their party president. In case secretary general Davies Mwila thinks that he is safe, he is not. Let him not deceive himself. Edgar is shrewd and cunning, and we have every reason to think that he has a surprise for Davies and other senior party officials as well.
To the opposition, here is our advice, underrate Edgar at your peril! While you are on page one of your planning manuals, Edgar is on page 10.
Not that he’s a political genius, but because he’s cunning, he’s crooked. A cunning person masters very well the art of deceit, threats; and that is how Edgar has lived. He has intimidated every State institution, none of them can operate professionally.
If the opposition and the whole nation do not pull up their socks, they will continue to be crybabies after August 12. Edgar is indeed cunning, shrewd.