I don’t want to be wamuyayaya MP, says Lusambo

THIS will be my last term if I am given a chance to recontest my parliamentary seat, says Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo.

But Ndola district PF chairman Benjamin Chitondo says he will be re-adopted even in 2026 if he continues to work hard like he is doing.

Lusambo on Friday presented his application for re-adoption to the Ndola district PF office ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

He said the people of Kabushi have seen massive development under his leadership and that of President Edgar Lungu.

Lusambo said teamwork had made his work very easy.

“The reason why I have decided to go for another term is to finish the work that we started. I can assure you that Kabushi, Ndola and Copperbelt will never be the same. But this is my last term that I will go in if re-adopted. I don’t intend to go beyond 2026. I don’t want to be wamuyayaya MP, I want to progress in my political life. I want to leave Kabushi for others also to continue on what I will do,” said Lusambo.

“I want to leave a mark of development, more jobs for the people. I want to make sure that the face of Kabushi is changed during my time as MP.”

And Chitondo said the party would defend hard workers.

“Go back to the ground and continue to bring development to the people. I am a proud chairman because you are so hard working. You are not a stranger to the party and the district. You have been working so well,” said Chitondo.

“Let me warn you that if you don’t want to go beyond 2026, I will make you be readopted because of your work.”

Lusambo in a huge entourage then proceeded to the PF provincial office and to Musa Kasonka stadium where he applied for readoption.

Later Lusambo drove through Kabushi Constituency.