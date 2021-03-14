NGOCC bemoans moral decay and delinquency among youths

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is deeply saddened to observe the moral decay and the increased delinquency among the young people.

In her Youth Day message on Friday, board chairperson Mary Mulenga said the moral decay and delinquency could partly be attributed to the economic situation including the lack of employment but also in the breakdown of family values.

“There is therefore need for society and families to support these young people in ensuring that they grow into responsible citizens and indeed leaders,” she said. “On this day we join the youths of this country in celebrating a day which is a reminder of the important role of young people in nation building and development. We celebrate the achievements made by the youths but also remember the daily struggles and challenges that beset them in this COVID-19 pandemic era.”

Mulenga said, on Youth Day, the NGOCC was reminded of the millions of youths in Zambia who had graduated from various universities and colleges but remain unemployed.

“We remember the youths that have dropped out of school because of financial constraints. We remember the young women who are dropping out of the education system because of the high incidences of child marriages, currently at 31 per cent and teenage pregnancies,” she said. “We are reminded of the young women and girls whose lives are being continually ruined by Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).”

Mulenga said this year’s theme was a wakeup call to all stakeholders; government and others alike on the need to secure the future of the young people.

Youth Day was commemorated under the theme, ‘Enhancing National Development through youth partnerships’.

She said the theme was a recognition that there was need to build strategic youth partnerships that could enhance national development.

Mulenga said the youths represent the future and how they were treated today determined the development trajectory of the country.

She said the government had a bigger role in securing the future of young people.

Mulenga called upon the government to address the high unemployment levels among the youths.

She said there was need for the government to put in place sustainable youth empowerment schemes that would foster strategic youth partnerships.

Mulenga said such youth empowerment schemes should benefit all the young people in the country.

She said it was sad to note that youths have in the recent past been used as tools of political violence.

“As the country prepares for the August 12 elections, we call upon the youths to desist from being used as tools of political violence. As the leaders of tomorrow, our youths should begin to engage in activities that will build and not destroy the country,” said Mulenga.