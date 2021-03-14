Perpetually aggrieved!

JUST when everyone is looking forward to Zambia’s final two must win qualifying matches with Algeria and Zimbabwe, a letter has surfaced addressed to the minister of sport by the ‘aggrieved’ party.

Lawyers to the aggrieved party have written to the minister of sport, requesting government’s position over the decision by FAZ to go ahead and hold elections despite the directive not to do so by the National Sports Council of Zambia. I am sure we all know why elections went ahead, even the minister to whom the letter is addressed deep down in his heart knows why elections were held on 27th February 2021 at the New Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone. And his response will be very interesting to read or hear.

Anyway, truth be told, I am sure even the NSCZ itself knew that elections were going to go ahead when they were writing that statement on the eve of the elections, because there was simply nothing in that statement that merited suspension of those elections.

Prior to the FIFA e-meeting there was a declaration by both parties, something like a consent judgement, for lack of a better term, which stated that the outcome of the FIFA meeting would be final. This was on 10th July 2020 after a meeting was held to try and resolve the so-called differences in football following threats by FIFA to ban Zambia from international football if third party interference in FAZ matters continued. In particular, paragraph (iv) of that statement reads: “the outcome of the meeting with FIFA shall be final and none of the parties will seek redress from a third party.”

This statement was signed by the minister of sport Emmanuel Mulenga, PNP Advocates and Lewis Nathan Advocates, the same law firms that have written this latest letter to government. The National Sports Council of Zambia chairperson appended his signature too. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and general secretary Adrian Kashala also signed.

The meeting with FIFA was held on 5th November. And FIFA communicated their outcome, basically saying that after hearing from both parties, the world football governing body felt that FAZ was in the right path to go ahead and conclude elections.

Nothing was nullified, FIFA upheld the FAZ electoral process from nominations, vetting to the actual provincial elections themselves leading up to the final day of the AGM where delegates and clubs that form the Electoral College elected a president, vice-president and women representative. After FIFA responded it meant that the declaration signed by all parties on July 10 came into force, whether one liked the FIFA outcome or not.

Why then do we have this problem coming up again? The answer is very simple, selfishness. It’s like going to court and saying if judgement is not in my favour then it’s not judgement at all. It must be, regardless of how weak my case is.

The problem here is that these ‘aggrieved’ fellows feel encouraged continuing on this path because of the actions of the NSCZ, a government body. It was shocking to see the letters or statements from the NSCZ in the run-up to the final day of the AGM.

Someone even asked me: “…buy why has the NSCZ literally turned itself into some spokesperson for the aggrieved?’’ The desperate last-minute attempt to cancel the AGM was quite laughable, to say the least, because the reasons that were being advanced were not backed by any piece of legislation.

Thankfully, FIFA prevailed and the tone of that FIFA letter was quite embarrassing to any straight-thinking Zambian because FIFA wondered why the whole NSCZ of Zambia failed to understand a ‘self-explanatory’ letter it had written earlier to allow elections to proceed following the e-meeting.

Once more let’s get things right, the people that were excluded from the FAZ elections were not excluded by Andrew Kamanga but by laws, not just FAZ laws but by FIFA and CAF statutes. And if the minister cares to respond to the latest letter he must state this because that is just the truth.

Look, Ahmad Ahmad, the now banned former CAF president was excluded from last Friday’s elections by laws. He appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, like Kalusha Bwalya did back home, but equally Ahmad’s ban was reduced from five to two years and fines were maintained; he has to pay but he still remains convicted. After CAS, he didn’t enlist the services of third parties to try and stop legitimate CAF elections that saw Patrice Motsepe take over from him. If Ahmad attempts to return to football administration after his ban, he would have to undergo an integrity check and I am sure he won’t pass, having been convicted this year. That’s it, he’s gone!

So, from where I stand, there is no need to remain aggrieved, unless someone really loves this ‘aggrieved’ title very much. These laws will not change to suit individuals, however powerful they may think they are. Look at how powerful Sepp Blatter was and still is, Michel Platini, Jack Warner, Ahamd, Constanti Omari…name them. They have all fallen to these laws.

So, for now, my dear aggrieved people should start looking for a candidate to stand in 2025. And they need a candidate who will pass integrity checks like the late Nkole or Munaile, otherwise they will remain aggrieved until 2029 if they continue fighting written laws.

Surely there is no pride in this ‘aggrieved’ tag, at least not for me. And to make matters worse, some people are aggrieved on behalf of someone… hahaha. Let’s move forward, we are 18 million people, all of us with a stake in this enterprise called Zambia. It’s not for Darious and his friends alone.

I end here, see you at the Zambia versus Algeria game! Ciao.