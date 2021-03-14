PF wont lose the August elections, says Banda

KAPOCHE Constituency PF member of parliament Charles Banda says the Patriotic Front won’t lose August elections.

Addressing people in Mtandaza area of Nchingiliza ward on Thursday, Dr Banda said the massive developments delivered by the PF government is what would make people vote for it again.

He also cautioned electorates against voting for independent candidates because it have no power to develop the area.

“PF is not losing in 2021, we are winning again and Edgar Lungu is winning again. All we want is for all the supporters of the President to be Patriotic Front the way you did in 2016. You made us a one family. You did well to register in good numbers because we need more people to vote, we need more votes for President Edgar Lungu, we want Lungu to win,” he said.

“Don’t vote for independent, vote for a political party. There are some who want to stand as independents yet they claim to be PF. Is PF independent? Anyone who comes in the name of independent, don’t vote for them, don’t give him a vote, independent has no power of development. All independent MPs want to contest on PF ticket because they have seen the effects of being independent,” Dr Banda said.

He also reminded the electorates never to vote for a person based on money they have but on their ability to lead and lift people to prosperity.

He said some aspirants had stolen wealth from Airtel and Food Reserve Agency.

“Some claim to be rich, do we vote based on money? We will vote for thieves. Some are thieves who stole money from Food Reserve Agency where they were making fake invoices and used some people while this other one stole money from Airtel agent. He was arrested, we have evidence from police, let them deny if they want…don’t vote for thieves. Njoka sitibeta, ukabeta njoka siku lina izakuluma ( we don’t take care of a snake, when you keep a snake, one day it will bite you),” Dr Banda emphasized.

He said when doing politics, politicians should tell the people the truth because lies had short legs.

Dr Banda, who is also local government minister, revealed that two aspirants, Inock Kaimba and Luckson Lungu were wishing him dead.

He also said, those who claim to be PF, will be seen after they submit their applications for adoption.

“They say they are PF and the President loves them so much, let them bring applications in PF, we will see them,” Dr Banda said.

And district secretary Best Mwanza said the PF government in Kapoche Constituency has delivered through Dr Banda.

He said at Mtandaza Secondary School, they donated about K145,000 towards the construction of a girl’s dormitory, 45 bags of cement, 20 iron sheets and at Mtandaza Primary School they donated a computer, K1,500.